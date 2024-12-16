Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech Matchup Features Top Quarterback Battle of Bowl Season
The 2024 college football season has been a roller coaster for the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Throughout the year, they have provided their fans with excitement and major momentum swings, sometimes even within the same game.
For some people, a 6-6 campaign isn’t anything to write home about, but when taking into consideration where this program has been in recent years, this is a major step in the right direction.
The Commodores went 3-5 in SEC play this year, matching their win total in the conference from 2019-2023 combined. One of those victories was over the then-No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who they defeated for the first time in 40 years.
They are bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2018 campaign and could finish above .500 for the first time since 2013.
There is a lot to play for in their Birmingham Bowl matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets out of the ACC.
Another pleasant surprise in college football, Georgia Tech has won seven games in each of the first two years under head coach Brent Key.
Both programs are on the up-and-up, so winning this game would mean a lot for each program.
It will be a matchup any college football fan can enjoy since it features one of the best quarterback matchups of bowl season.
It is Deigo Pavia leading the way for the Commodores, while Haynes King is the focal point of the Yellow Jackets’ attack. They are two of the underrated stars that Morgan Moriarty of Bleacher Report highlighted in a recent piece calling attention to players who may not be household names.
Both players get the job done through the air and with their legs as dynamic athletes.
King has been limited at times this season because of injury, but has shared that he is 100% ready for the Birmingham Bowl.
That isn’t great news for the Vanderbilt defense, which will have their hands full slowing him down.
In 2024, he completed 72.5% of his passes for 1,910 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception.
On the ground, he added 587 yards and another 11 scores.
Not to be outdone, Pavia also provided his team with plenty of fireworks on the offensive side of the ball.
He had 2,849 yards of total offense with 23 combined touchdowns; 17 through the air and six on the ground.
His production picked up right where he left off with the New Mexico State Aggies when he was Conference USA Player of the Year in 2023.