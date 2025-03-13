Vanderbilt Head Football Coach Clark Lea Announces Promotion Of Three Assistants
Vanderbilt Commodores head football coach Clark Lea promoted three assistant coaches last week.
Alex Bailey has been promoted to pass game coordinator and will also continue to serve as the wide receivers coach. Lea also announced Larry Black has been promoted to defensive run game coordinator. He will also continue his customary role as defensive line coach. Finally, stars coach Jimmy Thompson will coach the nickel backs in addition to the stars.
Bailey is heading into his fourth season at Vanderbilt. He helped mentor Quincy Skinner Jr. and Junior Sherrill tie for the team lead in receptions in 2024. Bailey will still primarily coach the receivers in 2025. He has previously coached for one season at Colorado State. Vanderbilt defeated Colorado State 24-21 in the first game of the season.
Black is also entering his fourth season with the Commodores. His defensive line improved in rushing defense in 2024. Under his tutelage Khordae Sydnor topped the team in tackles for loss in 2024. Black previously coached at Toledo. He was also a graduate assistant on Notre Dame's defensive staff, coordinated by Lea, and helped the Irish reach the College Football Playoff in 2018.
Black played defensive tackle at the University of Indiana from 2008-12 and spent one year in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals after signing as an undrafted free agent. He began his coaching career shortly thereafter. He also spent three years with Lee at Notre Dame as well.
Thompson joined the Commodores' staff when Lea took the head coaching job before the 2021 season. He also played two seasons under Lea at Notre Dame.
Last season, Thompson worked with a hybrid linebacker/safety position the program calls the "Stars."