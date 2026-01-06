Vanderbilt Lands Transfer CB from SEC Foe

The transfer portal window has been open for less than a week, and in that time, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff have been extremely active in adding new talent to the roster for next season.

Through just four days, the Commodores have already added five new players, the latest of whom hails from another SEC program.

3-Star cornerback Cobey Sellers from Texas A&M officially committed to Vanderbilt on Monday, January 6. He took to social media to confirm the news.

He joins the Commodores after spending just one season in College Station and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Sellers was a 4-Star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, originally hailing from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. He was ranked as the No. 28 cornerback in the class and the No. 33 overall prospect in the Longhorn State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Though his stock has dropped a bit now as a transfer prospect, Sellers still looks to be a high ceiling player that can likely be an impactful piece of the Commodores' defense in his first season in Nashville.

In his time at the varsity level for Shadow Creek High School, Sellers was a two way player, spending time on both offense and defense. He served as his team's quarterback in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons before making the switch to full time defender as a senior.

In his first three years, the Texas native compiled over 1,200 yards through the air with another 574 on the ground to go along with 35 total touchdowns. On the defensive end, Sellers racked up 27 tackles with two interceptions, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

While the Commodores defense was among the best in the nation this season in terms of rushing yards allowed, the pass defense left a lot to be desired at times, and finished the year ranked No. 116 with just under 250 yards allowed per game.

While there are likely several problems that Lea and his staff plan to address this offseason, the lack of consistent pass defense is among the most pressing. While he has yet to reach his full potential as a prospect, Sellers looks to be an excellent addition to a team that is in need of some assistance in the defensive backfield.

Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers

TE Maurice Veney (Committed on 11/25/2025) TE Jayvontay Conner (Committed on 01/04/2026) OL Beau Johnson (Committed on 01/05/2026) DL Talan Carter (Committed on 01/05/2026) CB Cobey Sellers (Committed on 01/06/2025)

Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers

EDGE Linus Zunk IOL Cooper Starks LB Jailen Ruth OT Misael Sandoval RB AJ Newberry RB Chase Gillespie TE Larry Benton III TE Witt Edwards QB Jeremy St-Hilaire QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2025) WR Tre Richardson WR Chance Fitzgerald WR Jeremiah Dillon WR Boski Barrett

