Vanderbilt Offensive Line Welcomes Challenge Against Tough Missouri Defense
NASHVILLE – Another week in SEC play, another tough defense that Vanderbilt football has to gameplan against. The No. 10 Commodores take on a No. 15 Missouri team this weekend in a rematch of last season’s overtime thriller.
The game within the game to look out for is in the trenches when Vanderbilt’s offense is on the field against Missouri’s defense. The Tigers’ defensive front has been by far the strength of the team this season with a relentless pass rush and edge rushers that have given teams like Alabama and Auburn fits over the past two weeks.
One of the stars of the Missouri defense is also one of the best defensive lineman in the SEC: defensive end Zion Young. The senior has tormented Missouri’s opponents all season by getting into the backfields of the opposing offenses and applying plenty of pressure to quarterbacks.
Young has five sacks to his credit already, which is fifth in the SEC in addition to his 12 solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles this season. Young has also forced two fumbles, too. His teammate that plays on the other edge of the defensive line, Damon Wilson II, is not too far behind. Wilson II has more tackles than Young with 5.5, but he has 12 total tackles on the season.
With that being said, it is safe to say that Vanderbilt’s offensive line has its hands full this weekend. But the Commodores are not shying away from the challenge at hand.
“I do think we have the best tackles in the SEC and in the country,” Vanderbilt offensive lineman Cade McConnell said. “Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s awesome. We’re blessed to have the opportunity to play great athletes every week.”
Perhaps the one advantage that Vanderbilt does have is that its schedule thus far has given the Commodores multiple opportunities to play against some of the best defenses in the SEC and in the country already with games against LSU and Alabama. Being able to have reps and experience in real time to already have gone up against some of the best players defensively means that Vanderbilt has already seen a lot and should be more prepared for what Missouri’s defense might have than if the Commodores had played the Tigers a month ago.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea compared Missouri’s defense to what he saw when his team played South Carolina on Sep. 13. Lea also said that he feels the Tigers defensive play in the secondary has also stuck out to him.
“They contest space. I think they have a good pressure package too. They pull out, and if you get in the third and long, you're gonna bear the brunt of that,” Lea said. “And sometimes pressures give you opportunities, sometimes they give you negative yardage snaps where you have to have patience and work your way out of a bad place.”
Make no mistake about it. Missouri’s defense is tough to score on. Missouri ranks fifth in all college football in total defense, allowing just 243 yards per game. It also ranks seventh in the country in third down defense with its opponents only converting 27.5 percent of the time.
“This defense stands out in the way they contest base and the way they play on the edge. And every year I've played against these guys, they've been physical, they've been tough. That's one thing I respect so much about Eli [Drinkwitz, Missouri head football coach]. I feel like this is a three phase program,” Lea said.
Vanderbilt’s and Missouri’s will go toe-to-toe at FirstBank Stadium this weekend for this week’s featured game on “College Gameday.” The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.