Vanderbilt Offensive Standout Returns To Action Against Auburn After Injury-Induced Absence

NASHVILLE—He’s back.

Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence checked into the game in the first quarter of Vanderbilt’s Saturday matchup with Auburn and is back to work after missing the first three games of the season with a knee injury. Spence is sporting a brace on his right knee and a compression sleeve wrapped over it.

The indication is that Spence will play limited snaps Saturday and will be used sparingly, but his return to the lineup is a resounding positive for a Vanderbilt offense that’s looking to make things easy on freshman quarterback Jared Curtis in his first road start and first SEC start.

Spence is Vanderbilt's projected starter at tight end and is in line to receive a significant increase in targets as a result of Eli Stowers' departure from the program. Spence finished the 2025 season with 15 receptions, two touchdowns and 233 yards, all of which were career highs. In 2025, Spence started 10 games and played in all 13. His absence left a significant hole in Vanderbilt’s offense, in regard to pass catching and blocking.

"When you talk about playing tight end, there are two facets to the game: the blocking and the receiving. In the past couple years, the team has needed me to lean more into my blocking ability because we had such a talented guy in Eli," Spence told Vandy on SI in the summer. "I'm really excited to be able to just step into that other part of the game, because keep in mind I was a receiver first, so that was my bread and butter.”

Spence’s injury popped up the Sunday prior to Vanderbilt’s opener against Austin Peay and has limited Spence since. The indication was that the injury was initially considered to be severe and that it could keep Spence out for extended time. Spence got good news following Vanderbilt’s matchup with Delaware and is back in the lineup as a result.

"Super excited," Lea said in regard to Spence's ascension when he met the media Thursday. "The injury he suffered, nine out of 10 people are gonna be out for the season. But, here's a guy who has done everything the right way. We say sleep, hydration, consumption. This guy takes care of his body, and his body takes care of him."

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