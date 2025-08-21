Vanderbilt’s Offensive Lineman Consists of Plenty of Transfers, But There Is No Lack of Experience
Coming into this season, Vanderbilt’s offensive weapons have had plenty of attention given to them and plenty of stories written about them. From quarterback Diego Pavia to tight end Eli Stowers to the Commodores' wide receiver room, the skill players on the offense have been well-documented on.
But there is one last piece of the Vanderbilt offense that will be interesting to watch: the offensive line. During the offseason, the Commodores brought in seven different offensive lineman. Of those seven, five of them are either a senior or a graduate transfer.
What is the significance of that? Despite Vanderbilt’s offensive line not having as much experience of playing together, all the new members of the position room bring in plenty of past experiences of playing the position.
One of the five upper classmen transfers is former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Isaia Glass. Glass, who started his collegiate career at Arizona State, played in all 12 of Oklahoma State’s games last season, including eight starts.
After Wednesday’s fall camp practice, Glass discussed the experience and the chemistry that the offensive line has already created heading into this season.
“Even though there’s a lot of new guys, I feel like this might be the best chemistry I’ve had in the o-line. We work hard. Coach K [assistant offensive line coach Chris Klenakis] takes pride in us being the hardest working unit in the country and I feel like there’s a lot of truth to that,” Glass said.
Considering Vanderbilt’s revamped offensive line room has had just a few months of practicing together, it is great news for Vanderbilt fans to hear how the development of the offensive line has come along. A shared experience of transfers learning a new offense between spring ball and now camp has helped to form a closeness between all the veterans that Glass feels has been a big help.
“I feel like we’ve grown through the trials and tribulations of the offseason. We’re here everyday at 6:15 working. It’s a good group. I love this group. We’re all so different but we’re all so close,” Glass said.
With a line filled with experienced players comes with perks. With multiple transfers that have three or more years of collegiate play, it can only help.
“Obviously it’s the SEC, but I feel like it helps having a lot of games played and plays under your belt. When we go out there, you’re not too worried about your stuff because you’ve seen a lot of different looks, a lot of different defenses and you just go out there and play your game,” Glass said.
Now with plenty of transfers playing in a loaded SEC, Vanderbilt’s offensive line will have its hands full this season, but one thing is clear: the experience the coaching staff brought in from the transfer portal is undeniable. The offensive line has to continue to develop in camp and put it all together when gametime arrives.