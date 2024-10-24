Vanderbilt Star Ranked Among Top Quarterbacks in NCAA After Recent Win
The Vanderbilt Football team continues to gain momentum after its recent win against Ball State.
The hype for the ‘Vandy Boys’ continues after another great performance by the team's offense, led by quarterback Diego Pavia. He has led Vanderbilt to a 5-2 record on the season, including a 2-1 start in the SEC. The team is on a three-game winning streak that began with the historic upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who was ranked number one in the nation at the time.
On Monday, Bleacher Report released its Top 25 Power Rankings for Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 8 of the season. Staff writer Joel Reuter continued to show love to the Commodores signal caller and placed him on his list. Pavia came in as the 24th-best quarterback in the country after Saturday’s victory.
“With 275 passing yards, 82 rushing yards, and a pair of touchdowns, Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 24-14 non-conference victory over Ball State. The Commodores have now won three straight since their upset victory over Alabama, and they moved into the No. 25 spot in the latest AP poll. A home game against No. 5 Texas awaits this weekend with a chance to make another national statement.”
After the seventh game of the season, Pavia, the former New Mexico State Aggie, has 1,391 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and only one interception. His turnover margin has much improved from last season before transferring to Vanderbilt, where he threw nine interceptions in 2023. His 79.8 Quarterback Rating (QBR) is the 16th best in the nation.
Vanderbilt’s offense picked up a season-high 420 total yards this past week against Ball State. The win also marked the first time the Dores started 4-0 at home since the 1982 season.
The Vandy team captain could be the first quarterback to lead the program to a bowl game since 2018 with at least one more win on the season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the team has a 76.5 percent chance of reaching their sixth win and going bowling.
Pavia and the rest of the Vanderbilt Commodores will be back in action on November 2nd as they head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers.