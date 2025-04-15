Vanderbilt Starter to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA transfer portal will open in less than 24 hours and the reports of what players are entering the portal are beginning to emerge. One team already reportedly losing a key player to the portal is Vanderbilt.
According a report from On3 (another from 247Sports confirming the news), starting defensive tackle De’Marion Thomas is leaving Vanderbilt to enter the portal when it opens Wednesday. He’ll have two years of eligibility.
The 6-foot-2, 334-pound Tulsa, Okla.-native started all 13 games last season and ended with 34 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack. His departure leaves a hole in the Commodores lineup and there are candidates on the roster to replace Thomas.
The Commodores did bring in Aaron Bryant during the winter transfer portal and both Yilanan Ouattara (31 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery) and Glenn Seabrooks III (28 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT) played in all 13 games for Vanderbilt last season.
But Thomas leaving Vanderbilt is a big loss, especially when considering comments coach Clark Lea said after Saturday’s Black-and-Gold game.
“Defensively, you always want to solidify the middle of your line of scrimmage,” Lea said. “We'll take a look at the interior defensive line. We learned last year that if we're not playing at a high level and coming at the opponent in waves late in the season, it’s hard to win.”
Losing Thomas does the exact opposite of that because that's one less wave to send at opponents. Lea also pretty much guaranteed there’ll be Commodores entering the portal on Saturday, saying "At this point, part of our management of the roster is going to be elimination because there are still restrictions we're operating under in terms of scholarship numbers. That’s got to be our first focus—shaping this team the best we can.”
Is that why Thomas is leaving Vanderbilt? Or are there are other (NIL) reasons?