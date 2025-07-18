Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Tight End Eli Stowers Selected to All-SEC Honors

Stowers led all Vanderbilt pass catchers in receiving yards in the 2024-2025 season.

Oct 19, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs the ball against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
At the conclusion of SEC Media Days in Atlanta this week, a list for preseason All-SEC honors were selected by members of the media. Among the preseason First-Team All-SEC selections was Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers.

Stowers is coming off a season where he led the Commodores in receiving yards with 49 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns. He was also named to preseason First-Team All-America team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon and Phil Steele.

Stowers performance last season earned him First-Team All-SEC honors. He also had the most receptions and receiving yards by a Vanderbilt tight end since 1996. Stowers’ season-high for receiving yards in a game last season was 130 yards, which was also his career-high.

Stowers was the only Vanderbilt player to be named to a preseason All-SEC team on offense, defense or special teams. Stowers decided to forego the 2025 NFL Draft in April and return to the Commodores for his final season. 

Stowers will enter the 2025-2026 campaign with an opportunity to not only elevate his own draft stock, but also help an offense led by quarterback Diego Pavia take the next step.

Vanderbilt went 7-6 last season, including a victory over No. 1 Alabama and its first bowl appearance since 2013. Vanderbilt took down Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl. 

Here is the full list of first, second and third all-conference teams.

OFFENSE

First Team

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB –  Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M  

WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama    

WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL - Cayden Green, Missouri

OL - DJ Campbell, Texas 

OL - Austin Barber, Florida

C - Jake Slaughter, Florida  

Second Team

QB –Garrett Nussmeier, LSU  

RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB - Caden Durham, LSU

WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M    

OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M    

OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama 

OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

C -  Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Third Team

QB – Arch Manning, Texas 

RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia  

RB - Jam Miller, Alabama

WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn

WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

TE - Jack Endries, Texas     

OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia 

OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL -  Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas

C - Connor Lew, Auburn   

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn    

DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina    

DL - Colin Simmons, Texas  

DL - Christian Miller, Georgia 

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas       

LB - Whit Weeks, LSU    

LB - CJ Allen, Georgia 

DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia   

DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas    

DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia    

DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee     

Second Team

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida

DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama   

DL - LT Overton, Alabama

DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU    

LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss    

DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas    

DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama    

DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M  

DB -  Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina  

 Third Team

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DL - Trey Moore, Texas

DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss  

LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M   

LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee    

LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss 

DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama  

DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee  

DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State 

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia  

PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia   

LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia 

KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia 

RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia     

AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia  

Second Team

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

*PK - Trey Smack, Florida  

*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS - Trey Smack, Florida

RS - Barion Brown, LSU    

AP -  Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third Team

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas

*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky  

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn  

LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS – Will Stone, Texas

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU    

*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida

*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida

* - Indicates a tie

