Vanderbilt Tight End Eli Stowers Selected to All-SEC Honors
At the conclusion of SEC Media Days in Atlanta this week, a list for preseason All-SEC honors were selected by members of the media. Among the preseason First-Team All-SEC selections was Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers.
Stowers is coming off a season where he led the Commodores in receiving yards with 49 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns. He was also named to preseason First-Team All-America team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon and Phil Steele.
Stowers performance last season earned him First-Team All-SEC honors. He also had the most receptions and receiving yards by a Vanderbilt tight end since 1996. Stowers’ season-high for receiving yards in a game last season was 130 yards, which was also his career-high.
Stowers was the only Vanderbilt player to be named to a preseason All-SEC team on offense, defense or special teams. Stowers decided to forego the 2025 NFL Draft in April and return to the Commodores for his final season.
Stowers will enter the 2025-2026 campaign with an opportunity to not only elevate his own draft stock, but also help an offense led by quarterback Diego Pavia take the next step.
Vanderbilt went 7-6 last season, including a victory over No. 1 Alabama and its first bowl appearance since 2013. Vanderbilt took down Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.
Here is the full list of first, second and third all-conference teams.
OFFENSE
First Team
QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB – Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL - Cayden Green, Missouri
OL - DJ Campbell, Texas
OL - Austin Barber, Florida
C - Jake Slaughter, Florida
Second Team
QB –Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB - Caden Durham, LSU
WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas
C - Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Third Team
QB – Arch Manning, Texas
RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB - Jam Miller, Alabama
WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn
WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
TE - Jack Endries, Texas
OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL - Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas
C - Connor Lew, Auburn
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL - Colin Simmons, Texas
DL - Christian Miller, Georgia
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB - Whit Weeks, LSU
LB - CJ Allen, Georgia
DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Second Team
DL - Caleb Banks, Florida
DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL - LT Overton, Alabama
DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama
DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M
DB - Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
Third Team
DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL - Trey Moore, Texas
DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama
DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P - Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia
KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia
AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Second Team
P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
*PK - Trey Smack, Florida
*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS - Trey Smack, Florida
RS - Barion Brown, LSU
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Third Team
*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas
*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS – Will Stone, Texas
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida
*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida
* - Indicates a tie