Vanderbilt to be Shorthanded in Secondary, Defensive Line at Alabama
Vanderbilt Football released its first availability report Wednesday Evening ahead of its game against No. 10 Alabama on Saturday.
The Commodores have once again listed defensive lineman Issa Ouattara as doubtful with a shoulder injury he has been battling since training camp. Speaking to the media last week, head coach Clark Lea implied Ouattara’s injury could be more long term than initially anticipated.
“We’re going to keep track of it, and it may be something that ultimately becomes surgical,” Lea said. “We want to give it time to see if it heals and see what we can get out of him this season.”
Ouattara appeared briefly this season in Week 2 against Virginia Tech but quickly realized he had limited strength in his shoulder.
“We had a hiccup in that game where he was unable to play as the game went on,” Lea said. “That kind of reset out expectations of how long this could be.”
Lea explained Ouattara did not re-injure his shoulder playing against the Hokies, but the senior captain remains doubtful. His absence would leave a defensive line that already faces a daunting test in Tuscaloosa even thinner.
Cornerback Marlon Jones — a new name on the injury report this season — is listed as out against Alabama. Though the specific nature of his injury is undisclosed, Jones did appear against Utah State, making it likely he was hurt during that game or in practice this week. Joining him on the report is fellow cornerback Mark Davis, who also appeared against Utah State. He is listed as questionable, and the nature of his injury also remains undisclosed.
It’s a poor time for a depleted secondary, as Alabama’s receiving corps — led by sophomore Ryan Williams — is among the best in the country. The absences of Jones and possibly Davis will put pressure on an already thin cornerback group. Expect Martel Hight to play more on defense out of necessity along with Kolbey Taylor and Jaylin Lackey, the latter of whom received significant play time against Alabama last season.
Other Commodores listed on the injury report include linebacker and special-teams standout Jameson Curtis, running back Chase Gillespie and safety Brail Lipford.
Outside of Gillespie, Vanderbilt’s offense remains fully healthy — putting additional pressure on Tim Beck’s unit to score consistently against a stout Alabama defense. Without Ouattara, Jones and possibly Davis, the Commodores’ defensive depth will be tested this week at Bryant-Denny Stadium.