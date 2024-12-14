Vanderbilt Transfer Quarterback Nate Johnson Beginning To Draw Interest
Vanderbilt is hoping this transfer portal cycle is the opposite of what occurred for them last year.
Following a disappointing two-win campaign after they won five games the previous season, the Commodores saw multiple players depart the program, and they became the team who lost the most top-rated talent when it was all said and done.
But, there might have been some addition by subtraction, because the players Vanderbilt were able to bring in also helped them achieve their first bowl berth since 2018.
One player who put his name into the portal this year is quarterback Nate Johnson.
He came to Nashville last offseason after transferring from Utah where he spent two years previously when committing to them as a four-star recruit out of high school.
Johnson has not had much playing time during his collegiate career. He's appeared in 22 games during his three seasons, but he only has a stat line of 41-of-76 for 527 yards and four touchdowns to his name. During this past campaign with Vanderbilt, he had just three pass attempts and was used more as a runner, rushing the ball 11 times for 114 yards.
Based on his lack of experience, there were some questions about what his market might look like in the portal, but according to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, he's beginning to draw some interest.
"I've heard from Coastal Carolina, Utah and Cal," he told the insider, while also adding that formal offers should come after this upcoming weekend.
There's a chance Johnson switches positions, too.
He told Huffman he's also being recruited as an "athlete," and after playing wide receiver for the Commodores this past season, that could be the direction he takes to close out his career.
With quarterback questions for Vanderbilt going forward following Pavia's eligibility running out, it was surprising to see the speedster put his name into the portal.
He could return if he doesn't think the other options out there are right for him, but at this point in time, that seems unlikely.