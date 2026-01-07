Vanderbilt Welcomes Sixth Transfer Portal Addition

Clark Lea and the Commodores staff continued to stay active in the transfer portal this week by welcoming yet another new addition to the Vanderbilt roster for next season.

The Commodores are now up to six newcomers this offseason after landing 3-Star center Lyndon Cooper from the University of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, January 7. He took to social media to confirm the news.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 315 lbs., Cooper is ranked as the No. 30 interior offensive line prospect in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He made 25 starts for the Panthers over the last two seasons at the center position, and was named to the Rimington Trophy watchlist in 2025.

Before his time at Pitt, Cooper suited up for North Carolina State where he appeared in 14 games and made five starts as a reserve offensive lineman.

Originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, he hails from Carrollton, Georgia and was ranked as the No. 77 interior offensive line prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He played his varsity football at Carrollton High School and helped the Trojans to a 12-1 record as a senior with a berth in the state quarterfinals.

With the Commodores looking to replace Jordan White after he announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft on January 2, the former 3-Star prospect brings over 2,000 snaps worth of experience to the table.

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Jordan White officially declares for the NFL Draft. https://t.co/ttOpox06xW — Graham Baakko (@GrahamBaakko) January 2, 2026

Cooper was an anchor on the Pitt offensive line over the last two years, and looks to be a high level replacement for one of the SEC's best centers this past season.

With now six new players for next year, two of which are offensive linemen, Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have done an excellent job in identifying and acquiring talent through the opening week of the transfer portal window. While there is still time before the transfer portal closes on January 16, the Commodores have already brought in an impressive haul, and look ready for another strong season under Lea.

Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers

TE Maurice Veney (Committed on 11/25/2025) TE Jayvontay Conner (Committed on 01/04/2026) OL Beau Johnson (Committed on 01/05/2026) DL Talan Carter (Committed on 01/05/2026) CB Cobey Sellers (Committed on 01/06/2026) IOL Lyndon Cooper (Committed 01/07/2026)

Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers

EDGE Linus Zunk IOL Cooper Starks LB Jailen Ruth LB Randon Fontenette OT Misael Sandoval RB AJ Newberry RB Chase Gillespie TE Larry Benton III TE Witt Edwards QB Jeremy St-Hilaire QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2025) WR Tre Richardson WR Chance Fitzgerald WR Jeremiah Dillon WR Boski Barrett

