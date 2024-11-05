Vibes Keep Rising as Vanderbilt Commodores Keep Winning
Normally at this time of year, the fans of the Vanderbilt Commodores are gearing up for basketball season, before gearing up for baseball season just a few short weeks later.
That is far from the case this year, as no one among the Commodores' faithful wants this year to come to an end.
Fourth-year head coach Clark Lea has drastically turned the program around in just a short time, and with Vanderbilt's win on Saturday, the team is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.
Many moons ago, Vandy being relevant was nothing out of the ordinary, but it was a different time then.
The Commodores have been the little brother of the Southeastern Conference for quite some time, but things may be changing around Nashville.
The vibes in the Capital of Country Music are certainly on the rise, as it is well-known that winning fixes any issues there may be.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Seth Emerson ranked the vibes around the SEC programs, with Vanderbilt leading the charge after ranking fourth last week.
"They won their second SEC road game, and by now, they shouldn’t be sneaking up on anyone," writes Emerson, "yet are still playing good, competitive football."
And the argument can certainly be made that their win on Saturday over the Auburn Tigers should not have been considered an upset, even with the game coming at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Anyone who has ever watched SEC football knows that when the Tigers are having a bad season and will not be contending for the conference championship, their one and only goal becomes beating the Alabama Crimson Tide, their biggest rival and one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports.
That is certainly the case this year, with Auburn currently holding a 3-6 overall record with a 1-5 record in conference play, though they can still play spoiler to their biggest rival later this month.
Vandy has already played spoiler to the Crimson Tide, beating them in Nashville on October 5th by a score of 40-35.
The Commodores have only lost two conference games this year, and both have been close matchups, with the Missouri Tigers needing overtime to win and the game against the Texas Longhorns not being decided until the final seconds.
It has been a spectacular season for Vanderbilt thus far, one that Nashville is not soon to forget, and the vibes should remain high for the program for at least another week.