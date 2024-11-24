WATCH: Vanderbilt Stars Connect for Massive Touchdown, Take Early Lead Against LSU
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores are trying to cause even more chaos this season as they take on the LSU Tigers in a vaunted night atmosphere in Death Valley.
After forcing the Tigers to punt on their first drive, the Commodores struck very quickly on offense with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Diego Pavia to Quincy Skinner Jr. to open up the scoring for the night.
Pavia found his receiver wide open, streaking down the sideline for a relatively easy pitch and catch.
The star quarterback has slowed down in terms of efficiency and explosiveness in the past few weeks, so this will surely be a massive confidence booster for him.
Vanderbilt has already exceeded expectations by earning bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.
Anything else accomplished this campaign will be a bonus on top of a program-changing season.
Two weeks ago, the Commodores were met with the first real disappointment since their win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, in their 28-7 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
How they respond to the poor performance in a very tough environment will say a lot about the state of the program under Lea. It is also important they don't look ahead to the massive game against the Tennessee Volunteers at home next week.
Vanderbilt could not have asked for a better start to this one.
It will be a difficult task for the ice-cold LSU team to bounce back as they are now in real danger of losing four straight games.