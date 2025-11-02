Where Vanderbilt Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 After Week 10
Vanderbilt football fell to Texas 34-31 on Saturday after a furious second-half rally that came up just short in Austin. The loss dropped the Commodores to 7-2 on the season and cooled off one of the strongest starts to a season in program history.
For much of the first half, it looked like Vanderbilt was on its way to getting blown out, with Texas jumping ahead to a 17-0 lead early and a 34-10 lead by the end of the 3rd quarter. After holding then-No. 15 Missouri to just 10 points a week ago, defensive coordinator Steve Gregory’s unit struggled mightily against Arch Manning and co., allowing points on every drive until late in the 4th quarter.
“[It was] a really disappointing performance from us,” head coach Clark Lea said. “I despise the way we started the game. I thought our performance defensively lacked detail.”
Vanderbilt’s tackling was sloppy from the opening snap, and its usually disciplined front seven looked overwhelmed by Texas’s physicality. Poor angles and open-field whiffs turned manageable gains into explosive plays, and Manning and the Longhorns took full advantage, staying ahead of the chains and out of third-and-long situations.
“To say that we weren’t the hardest playing team on the field hurts me,” Lea said. “But that’s how I feel.”
The Commodores’ silver lining was that they refused to go down quietly. Down 34-10 entering the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt mounted a rally, scoring 21 unanswered points to make it a one-possession game and send a scare through the sold-out crowd at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Diego Pavia led the charge, finishing with 365 passing yards and three touchdowns, most of which came in the second half. He also added 43 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Pavia's favorite target was tight end Eli Stowers, who finally delivered his 2025 breakout performance, hauling in 7 receptions for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Behind Pavia and Stowers, the Commodores found rhythm and confidence late, moving the ball with pace and precision against a team that had mostly dominated the first three quarters. By the time the offense found its footing, though, the damage had been done, and the Longhorns escaped with a 3-point victory.
“I love the way our team battled back,” Lea said. “But it wasn’t good enough.”
Following the loss, Vanderbilt dropped five spots in the US LBM coaches poll. Next week, the Commodores return home to take on the Auburn Tigers in a must-win game for the team’s College Football Playoff aspirations.
Here’s where Lea’s squad stands in the Week 10 Polls:
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State, (60), 8-0, 1596
2. Indiana, (1), 9-0, 1525
3. Texas A&M, (3), 8-0, 1479
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1385
5. Georgia, 7-1, 1335
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1284
7. Ole Miss, 8-1, 1213
8. BYU, 8-0, 1157
9. Texas Tech, 8-1, 1028
10. Notre Dame, 6-2, 992
11. Virginia, 8-1, 852
12. Oklahoma, 7-2, 806
13. Texas, 7-2, 788
14. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 740
15. Louisville, 7-1, 734
16. Vanderbilt, 7-2, 610
17. Missouri, 6-2, 501
18. Miami (FL), 6-2, 487
19. Utah, 7-2, 476
20. Michigan, 7-2, 468
21. USC, 6-2, 291
22. Tennessee, 6-3, 243
23. Memphis, 8-1, 242
24. Iowa, 6-2, 128
25. Cincinnati, 7-2, 109
Others Receiving Votes: Washington 82, North Texas 60, James Madison 44, San Diego State 30, Pittsburgh 29, South Florida 21, Houston 18, Navy 16, TCU 12, Illinois 8, SMU 6, Arizona State 2, Tulane 1, Minnesota 1, LSU 1.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
Others Receiving Votes: