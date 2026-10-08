Why Ja'Cory Thomas Believes He's Breaking Through For Vanderbilt Football

NASHVILLE—When it appeared as if Ja’Cory Thomas was trending towards becoming a non factor, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea was always clear publicly that he didn’t plan to give up on him or the idea that he could be the No. 2 receiver for this Vanderbilt team.

Outside of Thomas’ gaudy numbers at Old Dominion, his standout physical tools and a few strong fall camp performances, it wasn’t immediately clear what Lea’s confidence was stemming from. Now, though, it appears as if Lea is on to something.

Thomas proved something Saturday as he hauled in two passes for 43 yards in Vanderbilt’s loss to Georgia and could’ve ballooned his numbers further if not for an offensive pass interference call. It doesn’t appear to be much, but that appeared to be Thomas’ first real move towards becoming Vanderbilt’s No. 2 receiver alongside Junior Sherrill. It was the most active Thomas was in a game this season despite the fact that Thomas had three catches for 18 yards in Vanderbilt’s loss to Auburn a week ago.

“I felt Ja’Cory Thomas today. I felt him out there,” Lea said Saturday. “He had the OPI call on him, which is what it is. But he did a nice job at the catchpoint there. I felt him behind their defense. I was really encouraged by that.”

By all indications, that was finally Ja’Cory Thomas being Ja’Cory Thomas when Vanderbilt needed him to be. Thomas had been among Vanderbilt’s most disappointing players through the first three weeks of the season, but has been a more consistent target since Vanderbilt’s SEC slate began. As Thomas started to lay out the context behind his early-season struggles on Tuesday, that started to make more sense.

Thomas suffered a setback in fall camp in regard to the hamstring injury that heavily impacted his performance throughout spring practice. He missed significant time during camp and came back for Vanderbilt’s opener against Austin Peay, but said Tuesday that he didn’t feel like himself until at least Vanderbilt’s matchup with NC State.

“Those injuries really set me back, and just trying to work from that and just build that trust back [was tough],” Thomas said. “I'm sitting out, so like, I'm not getting no rep. So, it's really just building that trust back.”

Thomas acknowledges that he was frustrated with his situation and the recurring nature of his injury—which also popped up at Old Dominion. He doesn’t appear to have a firm answer in regard to how to stop them from popping up over and over again, but he theorized that a consistent pre-practice routine, better eating and sleeping will help. Thomas declares that he’s already felt the impact of those changes.

His performance indicates that he’s on to something.

Sep 26, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Ja'cory Thomas (6) gets past Auburn Tigers defenders during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas didn’t have a catch against NC State or Delaware and was a relative non factor, but he’s proud as he looks back at how he navigated that setback. He came back and was consistent in his approach, he appears to believe. He didn’t get distracted from what he believes he can do, either, he believes.

Now, he’s finally demonstrating what that is. He believes he’s breaking through for the first time in his Vanderbilt career. He believes that his poor early-season performance is behind him.

“It’s just been ‘keep going, like, just do what I did Saturday, but even more, like, just going out there and attacking,’” Thomas said in regard to Vanderbilt’s coaching staff’s messaging to him. “I always had that confidence and I just feel like Saturday, I built that trust. I'm gonna go out there very confident on Saturday.”

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