Why Vanderbilt Football Is Approaching Austin Peay Matchup Like National Championship Game

NASHVILLE—It’s only 20 seconds into Nick Rinaldi’s Tuesday media availability, and he’s made his point. Rinaldi has only used 15 or so words, but he’s effectively set the tone for the rest of his session.

Rinaldi is old enough and experienced enough to know exactly the right thing to say. He would’ve said the same thing whether he meant it or not, but the tone in Rinaldi’s voice indicates that he means this with every fiber in him. Vanderbilt opens as 30.5-point favorites on Saturday against Austin Peay, but Rinaldi is clear that he doesn’t care.

“They can beat us if they play a good game,” Rinaldi said. “Treat them like anyone else, prepare like you’re playing the national championship game Saturday. It is what it is, but you have to keep the preparation on 100 the whole time.”

Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight (4) celebrates with defensive lineman Nick Rinaldi (24) after he intercepted a pass against Kentucky during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rinaldi has been around for Vanderbilt wins over the best teams in the country, but he’s also been around for losses to Georgia State and UNLV. He’s heard Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea’s spiel about how the program is good enough to beat anyone and not good enough to coast against anyone hundreds of times at this point, now Rinaldi is a messenger of the same principles.

As Rinaldi stood on the yellow dot and previewed Vanderbilt’s September 5 opener against Austin Peay, he had the obligation to be a messenger for the first time in his career. Rinaldi was named a captain and part of Vanderbilt’s leadership council on Saturday. He’s clearly embracing his new roles.

Vanderbilt’s communications team chose Rinaldi to be its first game-week representative for a reason. Not only is Rinaldi among Vanderbilt’s best speakers, he’s got Lea’s messaging in mind. And, Lea is clear about how he feels Vanderbilt needs to approach its Saturday opener.

“These are smart guys that will have a plan to win,” Lea said in regard to Austin Peay’s coaching staff. “This is a team that is going to have the chip on their shoulder and we need to make sure that we have not just the same attitude. We have to have that Vanderbilt football attitude when we play. I've got a ton of respect for them and the way they're coached, the way the team plays.”

Lea calls Austin Peay’s 35-17 week 0 win over Gardner Webb a “dominating one” that showcased its ability to hit on explosive plays, keep it in front defensively and generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Vanderbilt is also impressed by Austin Peay quarterback Chris Parson–a Mississippi State transfer, who threw for 308 yards in Austin Peay’s season opener.

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Austin Peay Governors quarterback Chris Parson (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parson led Austin Peay to one of the best turnover rates in the FCS a year ago and was a catalyst in it being one of the most efficient red-zone offenses in FCS, as well. In Parson, Austin Peay has a dynamic dual-threat quarterback that doesn’t appear to be afraid of going toe-to-toe with SEC defenses. Parson led Austin Peay to a 7-5 record a year ago and is back for more in 2026.

“They have good players, just like any other team, SEC-caliber players,” Rinaldi said. “Why would we treat them like anything less than that? It’s only going to make us better in the process. You can’t fall asleep against any team, regardless of what conference they are in. That doesn’t really matter, just have to attack everything the same.”

This Vanderbilt team is saying the right things, the things it did a year ago as it blew by every non-power five opponent it faced in its 10-win season, but now its test is in regard to whether it can execute its intentions prior to SEC play.

Vanderbilt’s leaders know that Austin Peay can beat it if it doesn’t bring it, but the rest of its roster has to internalize the same thing. As for what its captains would tell Vanderbilt’s younger players?

“They’re going to bring it every down,” Vanderbilt running back MK Young said while referring to Austin Peay’s pass rush in a quote that could conceivably describe Vanderbilt’s mindset towards the team as a whole.

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