Yilanan Ouattara Out Against Georgia State
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt defensive lineman Yilanan “Issa” Ouattara will not play in Saturday’s matchup against Georgia State.
Ouattara missed Vanderbilt’s 31-7 win over South Carolina with a nagging injury that has bothered him seemingly all season. He made his season debut against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and made a tackle in Vanderbilt’s 44-20 win. Ouattara played 15 snaps that night in Blacksburg and received a 70.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He was Vanderbilt’s ninth-highest ranked defensive player in that game.
Head coach Clark Lea said in training camp that he believes Ouattara has a future in the NFL, but fans have yet to see that version of him in 2025 as he works back from injury. The senior captain missed the season opener against Charleston Southern with the same ailment he’s currently dealing with.
The injury isn’t considered to be long term, but has sidetracked the Germany native’s season to this point.
“It’s just wear and tear,” Lea said. “It’s one of those things we’re just going to monitor up until the game. It’s not something that is season-ending. It’s not something that mandates surgery. It’s nothing like that.”
“It’s just a matter of him feeling comfortable and being able to get out there,” Lea added, “I would love to see him out there, just because he’s such an important part of our defense and our team.”
Ouattara had a breakout season of sorts in 2024 as he recorded 31 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defended. The Cologne, Germany, native arrived at Vanderbilt as a relatively raw prospect in 2022, but has since become a mainstay on Vanderbilt’s defensive line alongside Glenn Seabrooks, Aaron Bryant, Zaylin Wood, Khordae Sydnor and Miles Capers.
Vanderbilt appears to feel as if Ouattara has another step in his game that could allow him to be more widely recognized when the 2026 season begins, though.
“He’s grown into an NFL player,” Lea said. “This guy is a top-end prospect, he’s got the measurables, he’s got the athleticism. He plays the game the right way. He’s got a process out here and so what I want to see this fall camp is ‘can we take that raw ability and keep refining it?”
Lea’s prediction will still require a step to be taken in order to come true, though. For as appealing as Ouattara’s size is, he has to become fundamentally sound enough to get on NFL teams’ radar. He’s also got to produce.
Ouattara will look to get back on the field next week against Utah State.