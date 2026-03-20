Korbin Reynolds Was Ready Long Before His Name Was Called. Now He’s Living His Childhood Dream at Vanderbilt.

10-year-old Korbin Reynolds walked through the front door of his Clarksville, Tennessee, home after a long day at a Tim Corbin-run youth camp and, before even putting his bags down, looked directly at his father Kelley and made a declaration.

“I’m going to play baseball for Coach Corbin at Vanderbilt.”

There was something in his eyes that told the elder Reynolds he meant it. His father remembers the moment clearly — the confidence, the certainty, the way it didn’t sound like a kid guessing at his future.

“Whoa big dog,” he told him. “Settle down there.”

At the time, it was easy to laugh off. Kids say things like that. They dream big, attach themselves to the biggest stages they can imagine and speak it into existence without much thought to realism. Reynolds believed in his son — perhaps more than anyone else on this planet — but even he knew how difficult the path to playing at a school like Vanderbilt.

Still, there was something specific about that proclamation. It wasn’t just the idea of playing college baseball, but where he was going to do it. And it wasn’t just playing for any coach, it was playing for this one. It was playing for Tim Corbin.

Now, nine years later, Reynolds is living out his childhood dream.

Arriving on campus in the fall as a young freshman, Reynolds knew there wasn’t a clear path to immediate playing time behind the plate, as junior Colin Barczi had a stronghold on the position. He was okay with that, though. He’d control what he could control and let everything else take care of itself — the same approach that had gotten him here in the first place.

“I don’t think about whether I'm playing or not,” Reynolds told Vandy On SI. “I kind of just stick to my process and make sure that I'm always ready to go, so if my name does get called, then I'm ready to go.”

Sure enough, Reynolds has been thrust into a significant role for Vanderbilt early on after Barczi — fresh off a three-home-run opening day in Arlington — injured his shoulder sliding into a base in the fifth game of the season. Mack Whitcomb seemed like the obvious successor to take the bulk of Barczi’s playing time, but instead it’s been the young Reynolds who’s taken a stronghold on the position. Though Barczi appears to be nearing a return to the lineup, it will likely be solely as a Designated Hitter at first.

In other words, Reynolds isn’t going anywhere.

Vanderbilt should be happy about that. If the freshman was simply a defense-first catcher who filled in for Barczi without a noticeable drop-off behind the dish, that would be enough. More than enough, even. And while the freshman’s done that, he’s done something else too. He’s swung the bat well, stretching out Vanderbilt’s lineup and providing some pop at the bottom of the order.

Vanderbilt's Korbin Reynolds (18) celebrates after hitting a home run during their game against Marist at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 45 at-bats to begin the season, Reynolds has slashed .289/.397/.489, adding three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored to his young stat sheet. Even more jarring, he hasn’t looked like a freshman in the box. He’s shown solid plate discipline — though he has struck out in 40% of his at-bats — and has hit the ball hard consistently, even when it results in an out.

“Cutting down my swing-and-miss would be huge,” Reynolds said. “I know I've been striking out at a higher rate than I ever have, and I know I'm better [than that] and I'll continue to improve. And I've been working with [Jason Esposito] as well, which has been really great.”

While the results have been impressive, they only tell one part of the story.

Catching in the SEC is as demanding a job as any in college baseball. It’s not just about blocking balls or throwing runners out. It’s about managing a pitching staff, learning each individual hurler’s tendencies and pitch shapes, receiving them well enough to steal strikes, and doing it all while taking a physical toll night after night.

As a freshman, Reynolds has been thrown into that fire abruptly, and he’s come out unburned.

Reynolds started all three games against LSU behind the plate. Those weren’t just any games either. They were filled with long innings, poor command, and a lot of runs. That takes a toll on a catcher. During Sunday’s series finale, the freshman took a backswing to the hand which “messed up his thumb pretty good,” and was later lifted from the game. He didn’t play Tuesday against Indiana either.

But backing off isn’t really part of how Reynolds is wired.

“He got the hell beaten out of him tonight,” Tim Corbin said after the series opener against the Tigers. “He should be in recovery for the next two days. He had to block a lot of balls and it was not easy. That kid has been giving us everything he’s got. What he had to do tonight to try to stop balls — and there were balls flying all over the place — I credit him. That kid, he’s a stud.”

Since Sunday, Reynolds has been focusing on his recovery, which includes soft tissue work with the training staff, cold plunges, hyperbaric chambers, and plenty of stretching. From the moment he arrived on campus, the freshman has approached every part of his routine the same way he has the rest of his game: with a level of structure and discipline that mirrors the program he dreamed of playing for as a young boy.

“I'm a very process-driven person,” Reynolds said. “I don't really think about results or outcomes. I put really good work in making sure that my training environment is harder than game environments, so that when I do get in the game, it kind of slows everything down for me.”

That mindset didn’t develop on a whim. It wasn’t something Reynolds acquired far before he arrived on campus. It had been built over his childhood years spent in a household where structure was key and “fair but firm” was the motto.

Reynolds credits much of that foundation to his upbringing and specifically to the values his parents instilled in him from a young age. Korbin’s father has served in the military since his son was five — first as an enlisted soldier at Fort Campbell, then as a drill sergeant in Columbus, Georgia, and now back in Clarksville as first sergeant with the 101st Airborne. Before that, both Kelley and his wife Kristin served in law enforcement, creating a home environment rooted in accountability, consistency, and clear expectations.

“I am definitely a military man,” Korbin’s father Kelley told Vandy On SI. “You don't just do the job and then not have certain values and certain things that you generally bring back to the house. The military has probably made me a better father, and at the same time, being a good father has made me a good military man, because they kind of coincide. You're looking out for soldiers, just like you're looking out for your family. It all kind of blends.”

That overlap between father and soldier is where Reynolds’ foundation was built, and it’s where the habits and resilience that now define him as a player were formed.

“Yeah, that has a lot to do with my dad,” Reynolds said. “He kind of instilled values in me from a very young age of, you know, hard work, discipline, things like that. He gave me realistic expectations of what I needed to do to get to this level, and he made sure that I knew that I would have to take it upon myself to get there.”

Given his family’s priorities, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Vanderbilt was a natural fit. From the outside, the program has perhaps been defined by winning — Omaha appearances, SEC tournament trophies, and national championships. But internally, what separates it is the same thing that defined Reynolds’ upbringing: structure, teaching, and routine. Every drill that Corbin runs, every fungo he hits, and every word he says in the classroom has a purpose: to create better baseball players and to create better men. That’s no secret to anyone who’s been around the program.

For the Reynolds family, the fact that Hawkins Field was just a 45-minute drive from their Clarksville home was a secondary motive to send their son to Vanderbilt. The real driver was the detail-oriented and deliberate way Corbin and his staff operated. Because of the way Reynolds was raised, the move to Vanderbilt’s baseball program felt less like a transition and more like a continuation.

“To be honest, it has to do a lot to do with the man up top, Coach Corbin,” Reynolds said. “I mean, he's everything for this program. And my dad and I specifically really liked how he ran things and made it a super structured environment. I like structure, and I like expectations.”

Wanting to be completely sure Vanderbilt was the right place, Reynolds attended a prospect camp at Hawkins Field during the fall of his sophomore season. The baseball was great, but that wasn’t what stood out.

Jul 1, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Clarksville High School catcher Korbin Reynolds during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most coaches would make an appearance at a camp like this, introducing themselves and perhaps giving a sales pitch on why their son should come play for him. Corbin, though, was running the show, learning every single one of his potential recruits’ names and stories. That meant a great deal to Korbin. For Kelley, it meant finding complete confidence in a man and a program to continue to help his son grow as a player and as a person.

“Coach [Corbin] was so involved in everything,” Kelley said. “I was just like ‘man that guy is on it.’ The way he knows names, the way he operates. Korbin was impressed.”

Anyone who’s been around Corbin, though, knows he makes up only one half of the well-oiled machine that leads the VandyBoys. Tim’s wife Maggie — who sits behind the plate in Section G, Row 2, Seat 1 for every single Commodore home game — is the other half of that two-headed monster. And as much as the Reynolds were impressed by Tim, they were equally impressed with Maggie.

That same weekend at Vanderbilt's camp, Korbin stood in line for food after a long, hot day of training. When he reached the front, there was Maggie, serving meals to the group of high schoolers. She looked right at Reynolds and said to him “Korbin, how are you doing?”

The young Reynolds almost did a double take. One kid among thousands who had come through Vanderbilt’s camp, and she knew exactly who he was. That moment was everything the Reynolds family needed. As far as signs that your child’s going to be well-taken care of in a program, it’s hard to find a clearer one than that.

Kelley being sold on Vanderbilt only made things more special for Korbin. Despite the demands of military life, Kelley always made sure his family came first. So, when his youngest son took an interest in baseball, he leaned into it fully.

Of the three Reynolds children, Korbin was always the wild one; the one who liked to poke buttons and stir the pot. Still, he also knew when to flip the switch and carry himself in a professional manner.

“He likes to get a rise out of you,” Kelley said. “But we were always blown away with school, because we would go to parent-teacher conferences, and they're always like, ‘you have the best kid ever’.

Kelley’s response, every single time: Are you sure you’re talking about my kid?

As he grew older, that balance between personality and discipline began to define him. His mom was his biggest supporter, there in the stands for every one of his games, and his No. 1 fan. His father — who played collegiate baseball himself — was Korbin’s teacher and mentor. Now, as he’s gotten older and more advanced, that relationship has become a two-way street, as Korbin’s begun to offer insight back to the man who taught him everything.

When the Reynolds family moved back to Clarksville in 2022, Kelley tried to take a step back and let Korbin’s coaches take the lead. During his son’s sophomore year, he deployed to Europe, giving Korbin the space to continue carving out his own path. But when Kelley returned, an opportunity presented itself. Korbin’s high school team had an opening on its coaching staff. Kelley took the role — somewhat reluctantly at first — and quickly realized it was something he wouldn’t trade.

“It ended up being a special year, just because I was able to be around him every day,” Kelley said. “I was able to be part of a team that went to the state tournament, and I got to share all those experiences [with Korbin].”

Korbin’s most memorable moment on a baseball field came during that junior-year season. After winning sectionals to advance to the state tournament, Reynolds met his father in center field. The two embraced. In that moment, Kelley reminded his son of all the sacrifices, hard work and dedication he’d put in to get where he was.

“I’m proud of you,” he told him.

Moments like that helped shape the player that Vanderbilt is now relying on in real time. He’s not doing it alone, though.

The catcher is part of a freshman class that has been forced to grow up quickly, with injuries throughout the pitching staff and lineup creating opportunities earlier than expected. So far, they’ve answered the call. Wyatt Nadeau has taken hold of a weekend starting role. Tyler Baird, Connor Hamilton, and Nate Schlote have all made an impact out of the bullpen. And behind the plate, Reynolds has handled one of the most demanding responsibilities on the field night in and night out, and he’s made it his own.

He’s made his presence felt in one area in particular: controlling the run game.

Reynolds has always had strong legs and quick feet behind the plate, allowing him to explode out of his crouch and deliver throws down to second base with precision. That skill has translated immediately at Vanderbilt, where he’s thrown out 5-of-8 baserunners who’ve tried to steal. Opponents are very quickly learning the consequences that come with testing the young freshman.

Tim Corbin has raved about freshman catcher Korbin Reynolds’ defense during Colin Barczi’s absence.



Easy to see why on this throw down.



pic.twitter.com/b3a7DoMIQj — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) March 8, 2026

“I have the mindset that, if someone's on first, he's not going anywhere,” Reynolds said. “If he steals, he's done for. I kind of just black out when a baserunner tries to steal. I’ve repped it so much that it naturally comes out of my hand, and he’s usually out.”

For a player who wasn’t expecting to carry this kind of responsibility early on, he’s more than handled the moment. That’s been a result of 19 years of preparation, of structure, and of being taught how to seize opportunities exactly like this one long before they arrive. Now that they have, Reynolds hasn’t flinched.

“As a parent, you think that playing at Vanderbilt would be awesome if it ever happened,” Kelley said. “But really, what are the chances? Well, the stars aligned, and Korbin couldn’t be happier. So we're just enjoying the ride.”

Vanderbilt baseball and its fans have been enjoying it too.