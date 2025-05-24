Live Blog: No. 4 Vanderbilt Baseball vs No. 8 Tennessee at SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. - Two rivals face off for the fourth time this season on a perfect spring Saturday at the Hoover Met as 4-seeded Vanderbilt takes on 8-seeded Tennessee with eyes on advancing to Sunday's championship game.
The Commodores took two out of three in Knoxville in a heated regular season series just two weeks ago.
"Going off the last time we played them, just keeping the emotions intact," Commodores pitcher JD Thompson said on Thursday. "We know what kind of game it's going to be. It's always going to be a good game with those guys. Just staying with ourselves and not trying to let certain situations get the best of us or let emotions kind of get too high."
Starting Lineups
Vanderbilt Starting Lineup
Tennessee Starting Lineup
1. 2B - Rustan Rigdon
1. SS - Gavin Kilen
2. CF - RJ Austin
2. 1B - Andrew Fischer
3. 1B - Riley Nelson
3. CF - Hunter Ensley
4. 3B - Brodie Johnston
4. LF - Dalton Bargo
5. LF - Braden Holcomb
5. 1B - Dean Curley
6. C - Colin Barczi
6. RF - Reese Chapman
7. SS - Jonathan Vastine
7. DH - Levi Clark
8. RF - Jacob Humphrey
8. C - Cannon Peeble
9. DH - Mike Mancini
9. 3B - Manny Marin
Starting Pitchers
- Tennessee: Tegan Kuhns - (2-3) 35.1 IP, 39 K, 16 BB, 4.58 ERA
- Vanderbilt: Cody Bowker - (2-4), 62.2 IP, 84 K, 26 BB, 4.74 ERA
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the SEC Tournament semifinal matchup between Vanderbilt and Tennessee. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Top of the 3rd
- My goodness that's now 8 strikeouts for Bowker. Vanderbilt's ability to find the strike zone and strike out batters this tournament thus far has been unreal to see.
- Make that 7 K's for Bowker. Two outs, but a Tennessee single puts a runner on first.
Bottom of the 2nd
- Rigdon gets caught stealing second to end the inning. But the Commodores offense once again has come to play early, plenty of run support continuing to provide their pitching staff.
- Rigdon gets his second hit of the day, this time a two-RBI single to make it 5-0 Vanderbilt. What a great start, but there's no time for Vanderbilt to get complacent.
- Mancini lays down a perfect bunt to score Barczi. Tennessee flips the ball over the head of the first basemen and allows Mancini to move to second. Second and third with one out. 3-0 Vanderbilt.
- Dyland Loy on to pitch now for Tennessee, runners on the corners and one out for Mancini.
- Humphrey hits one up the middle and brings home Holcomb to make it 2-0 Vanderbilt. Runners on the corners and one out
- Vastine strikes out, but Barczi steals second. Third and second on with one out.
- Back-to-back singles up the middle for Holcomb and Barczi to put runners on the corners and no outs. Big opportunity for the Commodores here.
Top of the 2nd
- Manny Marin flies out to right field to end the inning. It's been a strong start for Bowker, looks like he is very in command of his stuff today.
- The first five outs of the game for Bowker were all strikeouts. He then got a 6th K, but a wild pitch allowed Tennessee batter to move to first base.
Bottom of the 1st
- Brodie Johnston flies out to right field to end the inning. Nonetheless, still big for the Commodores to get on the board first.
- Nelson singles down the right field line and scores Rigdon for the first run of the game. Nelson tried to advance to second off a throwing error, but was called out. Looked safe at first, but was just barely out. 1-0 Vanderbilt.
Top of the 1st
- Bowker allows two runners on base, but strikes out two Volunteer batters and gets out of the first inning without allowing a run.
Pregame:
- Vanderbilt is in their all-white uniforms while Tennessee is wearing all-grey uniforms. There is plenty of orange in the crowd today as the crowd fills into the seats before the game.
- It's a great morning for baseball in Hoover today. It will be 74 degrees at first pitch with winds up to 10 mph. It is expected to stay partly sunny throughout today's game with temperatures rising into the 80s by the end of the game.