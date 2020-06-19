CommodoreCountry
SEC Announces 2020 Roy F. Kramer Male and Female Athletes of the Year

Greg Arias

It was no surprise that LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has been named the winner of the Southeastern Conference's Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year for 2019-2020.

South Carolina basketball player Tyasha Harris was named the 2019-2020 SEC Female Athletes of the Year.

Each of the 14 member institutions nominated a male and female student-athlete for the award with the decision on winners then coming from the conference. 

"The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year's Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, according to a quote from KLFY.com. "They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics, and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes."

Vanderbilt was represented by golfer John Augenstein and bowler Maria Bulanova. 

The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed the Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year in 2004 to honor the former Commissioner who served the conference from 1990-2002.

Here is the full list of candidates from each school from the SEC website.

2019-20 Female Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award Nominees:

Bailey Hemphill, Softball, AlabamaKatie Izzo, Cross Country, ArkansasAlison Maillard, Swimming & Diving, AuburnTrinity Thomas, Gymnastics, FloridaSabrina Vega, Gymnastics, GeorgiaLeah Edmond, Volleyball, KentuckyTonea Marshall, Track & Field, LSUJulia Johnson, Golf, Ole MissRickea Jackson, Basketball, Mississippi StateKylie Deberg, Volleyball, MissouriTyasha Harris, Basketball, South CarolinaErika Brown, Swimming & Diving, TennesseeAlly Watt, Soccer, Texas A&MMaria Bulanova, Bowling, Vanderbilt

2019-20 Male Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award Nominees:

Zane Waddell, Swimming & Diving, AlabamaMason Jones, Basketball, ArkansasDerrick Brown, Football, AuburnKieran Smith, Swimming & Diving, FloridaRodrigo Blankenship, Football, GeorgiaImmanuel Quickley, Basketball, KentuckyJoe Burrow, Football, LSUWaleed Suliman, Cross Country, Ole MissReggie Perry, Basketball, Mississippi StateDanny Kovac, Swimming & Diving, MissouriItay Goldfaden, Swimming & Diving, South CarolinaCarey McLeod, Track & Field, TennesseeShaine Casas, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&MJohn Augenstein, Golf, Vanderbilt

NOTE: Some content courtesy Southeastern Conference. 

