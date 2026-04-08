Candice Storey Lee Nominated for Athletic Director Award: The Anchor

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee could end up winning a major award soon.

Per a media release, Lee has been nominated for the Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the Year Award. Lee is one of five finalists for the award that will be given to the winner on May 20.

This is the second consecutive year in which Lee has been named a finalist for the award. In May of 2020, Lee took over as the full time AD of Vanderbilt University and has overseen historical success over the past two years, especially during the current academic year.

The tip of the iceberg of Lee’s success in her position starts with Vanderbilt football. Head coach Clark Lea was hired in December of 2020 by Lee and the athletic department just months after Lee became the full time Athletic Director. In just the past two seasons, Lea has turned his football program around from 2-10 in 2023 to 10-3 in 2025, led by quarterback Diego Pavia.

But that is just scratching the surface of what Candice Storey Lee has overseen. In men’s and women’s basketball, the Commodores had seasons to remember. In men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington – hired by Lee in 2024 – led Vanderbilt to a 27-9 record and a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It was the second consecutive season Byington brought the program to the tournament.

In women’s basketball, head coach Shea Ralph led Vanderbilt to a program record 29 wins and a trip to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009. Ralph got her team to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after a season in which Vanderbilt finished in second place in the SEC.

Additionally, Lee has seen Vanderbilt soccer get to its first ever Elite Eight in November 2025. Led by head coach Darren Ambrose, the Commodores won the SEC Tournament before going on a tournament run to a place it had not been to before.

But most importantly, Candice Storey Lee and the athletic department at Vanderbilt have done a nice job of retaining the coaches she has hired since taking over her position. In November, Clark Lea signed a contract extension before Byington and Ambrose signed contract extensions in their respective sports.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

10 days

The Anchor: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Vanderbilt lacrosse goalie Emme Martin was named the American Conference Goalie of the Week as she passed the 100-save mark in Vanderbilt’s 15-13 win over East Carolina Saturday.

Former Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavia visited with the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Pavia led the way on the field as Vanderbilt went 10-3 during the 2025 season.

Speaking of Rapoport, he is also reporting that former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers has been evaluated as a wide receiver by some teams. Stowers visited the Titans, Cowboys and Rams and is scheduled to have a visit with the Denver Broncos as well.

Tuesday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball beat/lost to Eastern Kentucky score.

Wednesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse vs. Lindenwood, 12 p.m. CT

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Yeah, I'm emotional about things and I would rather be that way than be dead. And the day that I'm not, I'll probably be underneath. So I'm just going to keep going this way." Tim Corbin

We’ll Leave You With This…

Football 🤝 hoops



Drop your starting five ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1rXXxWScQc — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) April 7, 2026