Clark Lea Announces Several Staff Promotions: The Anchor, March 6, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores are in the midst of spring practice preparing for the Black and Gold Spring Game in April and the upcoming season ahead. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea announced three staff promotions on Wednesday as the new season gets underway.
Lea announced Alex Bailey has added pass game coordinator to his resume. Bailey will continue coaching wide receivers and is entering his fourth year at Vanderbilt. He returns the team's two leading receivers in Junior Sherril and Richie Hoskins.
Additionally Larry Black has added defensive run game coordinator to go along with his defensive line position duties. Black enters his fourth year in Nashville and helped take the rushing defense from 104th in 2023 to 52 in the country in 2024.
Jimmy Thompson takes on coaching the nickel position after leading just the star position in 2023. He's risen through the ranks of Lea's staff from graduate assistant to analyst and senior defensive analyst before coaching the star last season.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee, Greenville, S.C., 10 a.m. CT, SEC Network, 94.9 FM
- Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Baseball: Vanderbilt 14, St. Bonaventure 1
- Lacrosse: Louisville 13, Vanderbilt 9
- Women's Golf: Vanderbilt finished tied for eighth this week at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate finishing 32-over-par over three days.
Did You Notice?
- Khamil Pierre was selected by The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a 2025 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award top five finalists. She was the only NCAA Division I player this season to average over 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.
- Vanderbilt baseball celebrated a comfortable win on Wednesday over St. Bonaventure.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
177 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL. You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going. I’m in between those situations at this point in my life.”- Jay Cutler’s retirement announcement