Former Vanderbilt Golfer to Make Pro Debut: The Anchor, June 4, 2025
Former Vanderbilt golfer Jackson Van Paris is about to make his professional debut.
Just a few days after earning his tour card, Van Paris will play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, South Carolina. He will be paired with Wilson Furr over the first two rounds. Van Paris tees off Round 1 from the Carolina Country Club on Thursday at 7:13 a.m. CT. He returns to the course on Friday for Round 2 at the Thornblade Club, where he’ll begin his day at 12:23 p.m. CT.
Van Paris led the Commodores in a scoring average this season at 70.03 and shot under par in 22 rounds. He was the individual medalist at the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional and posted six top-10 finishes. He was also a 2024 GCAA Division I PING All-American honorable mention selection and was twice named to the GCAA Division I PING All-Southeast team.
Van Paris’s former teammate, Harrison Ott, earned a spot in the 125th U.S. Open earlier this week with a fifth place finish in the 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying: Columbus at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Columbus, Ohio.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
No games played.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Mark Byington has named Brady Welsh as the director of men’s basketball performance. Welsh will lead all aspects of strength and conditioning for the Commodores. He comes to Nashville with extensive experience in college basketball at Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois and Temple.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
87 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
[On Vanderbilt losing in an 2016 NCAA Regional two days after pitcher Donny Everett drowned:] “It has been a tough 48 hours. I don’t know really if you can sum it all up. … It’s never easy. The games were tough today. It was tough baseball for us in a lot of different ways. I don’t mean this in any disrespect to our opponents, but it was tough for us to be the best version of ourselves in a lot of different ways.”- Tim Corbin
Check Us Out On:
TwitteR/X
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Threads
Blue Sky