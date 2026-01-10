Former Vanderbilt Soccer Goalie Signs With Pro Team: The Anchor

Another former Vanderbilt Commodore is on a professional team. The Washington Spirit, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), announced its decision to sign former Vanderbilt soccer goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko, per a Friday morning release.

Wojdelko is coming off a fantastic finish to her collegiate career, being a major reason for Vanderbilt soccer’s historic run to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. It was the farthest point in a season the Commodores have advanced to in program history.

Wojdelko started 23 matches in 2025 and posted 11 shutouts. She got her name into the top 10 in saves in program history with 147 saves. Her goals-against-average (GAA) of 0.72 was the second-best in program history.

Wojdelko had a 2025 to remember as she won the 2025 SEC Goalkeeper of the Year, named to first-team All-SEC and was listed on the 2025 SEC All-Tournament team as she helped lead Vanderbilt to a SEC Tournament Championship in an instant classic against LSU.

Wojdelko will be in a good situation in Washington. The Spirit are coming off an appearance in the NWSL Championship and hope Wojdelko can help it get over the top. The NWSL regular season begins in mid-March.

Former Vanderbilt football wide receiver Tre Richardson has committed to Louisville via the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett. Richardson was a valuable piece of Vanderbilt’s passing game during the 2025 season. As a transfer from Washburn University in Kansas, Richardson was a speedster and posed a threat down the field. Richardson had 46 receptions for 806 yards and seven touchdowns as a Commodore.

