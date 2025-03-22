Men and Women Drop Heartbreaking First Round Games: The Anchor, March 22, 2025

Vanderbilt Commodores

Joe Gaither

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) plays the ball defended by St. Mary's Gaels center Harry Wessels (1) in the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) plays the ball defended by St. Mary's Gaels center Harry Wessels (1) in the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Vanderbilt Commodores came and went in the men's and women's NCAA Tournament with both programs eliminated in the first rounds on Friday. The teams lost by a combined seven points with the women overcoming a 19-point deficit to force overtime.

Unfortunately neither program's season continues on but both the men and women built momentum for the future with the women making their second consecutive NCAA Tournament and the men qualifying for the first time in seven years.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

  • Lacrosse: Vanderbilt at Charlotte, 12 p.m. CT, ESPN+
  • Baseball: Texas A&M at No. 22 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN+
  • Soccer: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Did You Notice?

RJ Austin throws out a runner at second to end a Texas A&M scoring threat and preserve a victory.

Vanderbilt rebranded its logos on this day in 2022 to the block "V" we see today.

The Commodores had chances in the end to tie the game against St. Mary's but couldn't make the necessary 3-point shot to send the game to overtime.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

161 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“Nobody wanted me anymore, which usually helps.”

Dennis Harrison on retiring

