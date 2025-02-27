Remembering Enrique Bradfield Jr.'s Record Breaking Day: The Anchor, February 27, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball program is loaded with talent as Tim Corbin's led his program to the College World Series five different times in his tenure.
The Commodores athletic department took time on Wednesday to acknowledge former Vanderbilt baseball player Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Bradfield Jr. broke the Commodores career stolen base record on February 26, 2023 by swiping his 97th base. The outfielder finished his career with 130 stolen bases in three years before being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Orioles.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network +
- Track and Field: SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Men's Basketball: Vanderbilt 87, No. 12 Texas A&M 84
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women’s basketball senior Sacha Washington was named to the 2024-25 SEC Community Service Team, as announced by the league Wednesday. Washington announced plans to return to Nashville after missing this season with a medical condition.
The Vanderbilt Track and Field team was in College Station ahead of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championship meet and were on hand to watch the Commodores basketball team upset Texas A&M.
Vanderbilt women's tennis moves up to No. 19 in the latest ITA Tennis team rankings after the 'Dores took down Northwestern and Missouri this past week.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
186 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”- Grantland Rice