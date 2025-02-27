Vanderbilt Commodores

Remembering Enrique Bradfield Jr.'s Record Breaking Day: The Anchor, February 27, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Joe Gaither

Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) celebrates after hitting a double to right field against Eastern Illinois in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) celebrates after hitting a double to right field against Eastern Illinois in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball program is loaded with talent as Tim Corbin's led his program to the College World Series five different times in his tenure.

The Commodores athletic department took time on Wednesday to acknowledge former Vanderbilt baseball player Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Bradfield Jr. broke the Commodores career stolen base record on February 26, 2023 by swiping his 97th base. The outfielder finished his career with 130 stolen bases in three years before being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Orioles.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

  • Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network +
  • Track and Field: SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Men's Basketball: Vanderbilt 87, No. 12 Texas A&M 84

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt women’s basketball senior Sacha Washington was named to the 2024-25 SEC Community Service Team, as announced by the league Wednesday. Washington announced plans to return to Nashville after missing this season with a medical condition.

The Vanderbilt Track and Field team was in College Station ahead of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championship meet and were on hand to watch the Commodores basketball team upset Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt women's tennis moves up to No. 19 in the latest ITA Tennis team rankings after the 'Dores took down Northwestern and Missouri this past week.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

186 days

Published
