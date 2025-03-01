Vanderbilt Commodores

Rosenberg Qualifies For Mile Final at SEC Championships: The Anchor, March 1, 2025

Joe Gaither

Julia Rosenberg
Julia Rosenberg / @vandyxctrack on instagram

Vanderbilt track and field is competing at the SEC Indoor Championships at R.A. "Murray' Fasken Indoor Track this week and on Day 2 of the event Julia Rosenberg qualified for the final in the women's mile with the third fastest time of 4:41.18. Ella Lambert recorded a personal record in the same event finishing at 4:48.13.

The final day of the event starts on Saturday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network +

Today’s Commodores Schedule

  • Bowling: Vanderbilt at North Carolina A&T Stallings invitational
  • Track and Field: SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas
  • Soccer: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas State, Nashville, 1 p.m. CT,
  • Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. USC, Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
  • Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Missouri, Nashville, 5 p.m. , SEC Network

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Baseball: Vanderbilt 8, UCLA 3

Bowling: The Commodores went 4-1 in the first day of the 2025 Stallings Invitational

Women's Tennis: No. 19 Vanderbilt 7, Mississippi State 0

Men's Tennis: Auburn 4, Vanderbilt 3

Brodie Johnston had 4 RBIs in Vanderbilt's win over UCLA on Friday night.

Published
