Rosenberg Qualifies For Mile Final at SEC Championships: The Anchor, March 1, 2025
Vanderbilt track and field is competing at the SEC Indoor Championships at R.A. "Murray' Fasken Indoor Track this week and on Day 2 of the event Julia Rosenberg qualified for the final in the women's mile with the third fastest time of 4:41.18. Ella Lambert recorded a personal record in the same event finishing at 4:48.13.
The final day of the event starts on Saturday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network +
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Bowling: Vanderbilt at North Carolina A&T Stallings invitational
- Track and Field: SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas
- Soccer: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas State, Nashville, 1 p.m. CT,
- Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. USC, Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
- Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Missouri, Nashville, 5 p.m. , SEC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: Vanderbilt 8, UCLA 3
Bowling: The Commodores went 4-1 in the first day of the 2025 Stallings Invitational
Women's Tennis: No. 19 Vanderbilt 7, Mississippi State 0
Men's Tennis: Auburn 4, Vanderbilt 3
Did You Notice?
Brodie Johnston had 4 RBIs in Vanderbilt's win over UCLA on Friday night.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
184 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Play for your own self-respect and the respect of your teammates.”- Dan McGugin