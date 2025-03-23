Vanderbilt Commodores

Series Sweep Moves Commodores Into Seventh in SEC: The Anchor, March 23, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics

Joe Gaither

/ Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 22 Vanderbilt baseball swept the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend, moving the Commodores to 4-2 in SEC play after dropping two games to Auburn the prior weekend.

The Commodores showed great command on the mound, holding the Aggies to nine runs over the course of the three-game series and with the effort moved up the Southeastern Conference standings into a tie with Alabama for seventh place.

Vanderbilt has another opportunity to move up the pecking order next week as the 'Dores will host No. 3 Arkansas. The Razorbacks are looking to sweep the South Carolina Gamecocks to head into Nashville with momentum.

SEC Standings Entering Sunday's Action

1. Tennessee: 5-1
2. Georgia: 4-1
2. Arkansas: 4-1
2. LSU: 4-1
2. Texas: 4-1
2. Auburn: 4-1
7, Alabama: 4-2
7. Vanderbilt: 4-2
9. Oklahoma: 3-2
9: Ole Miss: 3-2
11: South Carolina: 1-4
11: Kentucky: 1-4
11: Mississippi State: 1-4
14: Florida: 0-5
14: Missouri: 0-5
16: Texas A&M: 0-6

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women's Tennis; Vanderbilt at Florida
Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt vs. Florida

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Did You Notice?

In case you missed it through the crazy week, the Cincinnati Bengals have officially signed former Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks. The contract is for two seasons and is worth up to $5 million. He'll be joining his fourth team since he was drafted in 2018 and he joins the Bengals as a Super Bowl champion thanks to his season with the Eagles.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

160 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

"Nothing stops her. She can blow out her knee, just about get killed in a car wreck, and she's worried about playing basketball. She's tough."

Published
