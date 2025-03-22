Vanderbilt Completes Sweep of Texas A&M
Most college baseball weekend series take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But occasionally, the series begins Thursday, which is the schedule for No. 22 Vanderbilt’s SEC series against Texas A&M.
Instead of getting ready for a game Sunday, the Commodores will be able to celebrate a series sweep against the preseason No. 1 team in the nation.
Vanderbilt won Saturday’s game 8-5, improving its record to 19-5 overall and 4-2 in SEC games. Texas A&M, meanwhile, falls to 11-12 overall and 0-6 in conference play.
However, the Aggies were able to make enough attempts at a win to make the Commodores sweat a little bit.
Wyatt Henseler put the Aggies ahead 3-2 with a solo home run to left center field in the fifth inning and his teammates held onto the lead until the bottom of the seventh inning.
Caden Holcomb and Jonathan Vastine hit back-to-back singles that forced an Aggies’ pitching change and, in the Commodores next at-bat, Jacob Humphrey drew a 3-2 count walk to load the bases.
RJ Austin took advantage, hitting a two run single to right field and freshman Brodie Johnston followed him with another RBI single to right field. Austin and Johnston’s at-bats led to another Texas A&M pitching change that had worse results that the previous one.
Riley Nelson hit the second pitch he faced for a three-run home run to right field that put Vanderbilt ahead 8-3. The Aggies would attempt to mount a two-out, ninth-inning comeback with a pair of runs, but the Commodores shut it down to secure the 8-5 win.
Vanderbilt will have the next two days off before facing Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday that marks the start of five-straight home games for the Commodores. Vanderbilt will face No. 3 Arkansas in its next weekend series at Hawkins Field.