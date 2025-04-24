Three Commodores Named To Midseason Award Watchlists: The Anchor, April 24, 2025
A trio of Vanderbilt baseball players were honored on Wednesday as relief pitchers Miller Green and Sawywer Hawks were named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List while shortsop Jonathan Vastine was name to the College Baseball Foundation Brooks Wallace Award List.
Hawks has six saves this season for the Commodores with a 1.34 ERA with 46 strikeouts and only seven walks. Green has five saves with a 3.71 ERA with 20 strikeouts and only six walks in 17 innings of work this season.
Vastine is averaging .323 from the plate in SEC play with five home runs and 26 RBIs while helping the Commodores achieve the SEC's best fielding percentage.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Men's Golf: SEC Championship Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Lacrosse: Vanderbilt18, Xavier 9
- Men's Golf: Vanderbilt finished the first round of the SEC Championships in 16th place with a team score of 12-over par.
Did You Notice?
Mikayla Blakes took to social media to celebrate winning the USBWA Freshman of the Year Award
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
128 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I was going to Columbia, but Bill Parcells recruited me to Florida State then to Vanderbilt. I thought I was a better basketball player, but only the smaller schools talked to me about playing basketball for them. At that time I became interested in becoming a doctor and to pursue a medical degree. Steve Sloan was like a big brother to me and that appealed to me. He was only 29 years old.”- Brenard Wilson
