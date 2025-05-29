Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Athletes to Compete at NCAA First Round: The Anchor, May 29, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's Allyria McBride is one of seven Commodores that will be competing at the NCAA East First Round at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday.
The 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are set to kickoff today and seven Vanderbilt athletes will be competing at the NCAA East First Round at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Devyn Parham and Santana Spearman are both competing in the 100-meter hurdles, Julia Rosenberg will compete in the 1,500-meter run and Allyria McBride, Joy Moorer, Falon Spearman and Madyson Wilson will run in the 400-meter hurdles.

The Commodores run at NCAA East First Round begins Thursday at 5 p.m. CT with the 100-meter hurdles first round. Live results are available through Flash Results. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+ Thursday and Saturday.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at NCAA East First Round, Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

No games played.

Did You Notice?

  • Vanderbilt senior Kemper Robinson has been selected by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association to participate in the 2025 Senior All-Star Game on Saturday. Robinson, who was named first-team IWLCA All-Region earlier this month, posted 24 goals and six assists this spring. The senior from Owings Mills, Maryland, won 37 draw controls, picked up 36 ground balls and recorded a conference-leading 32 caused turnovers.
  • Vanderbilt sophomore golfer Ava Merrill was named an All-American this week by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. Merrill was selected to the Honorable Mention Team becoming the 15th Commodore to earn All-America recognition from the WGCA and first since 2023.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

93 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“The very next week after beating Alabama we played Tulane and they were 0-4. They ended up beating us on the last play of the game a Hail Mary type of thing. It was a game that we played terribly.”

Will Wolford

