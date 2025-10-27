Vanderbilt Athletics Has Memorable Weekend: The Anchor
Vanderbilt athletics had a great weekend overall.
It did get started off on the wrong foot, however. Vanderbilt volleyball played Georgia Friday night in Nashville, but lost 3-1. The two teams fought neck and neck the first two sets as Georgia took the first set 25-23 and Vanderbilt took the second set 25-22.
But in the end, Georgia just proved to be too much for Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs took the final two sets and sealed a victory in the match overall with a 25-17 win in set three and a 25-19 win in the final set.
Sunday, Vanderbilt volleyball took its second loss of the week as it lost to South Carolina 3-1. Similar to Friday night, Vanderbilt and South Carolina split the first two sets with each team winning a set by a score of 25-22,
The third and fourth set, the Commodores were able to compete with the Gamecocks, but ultimately they could not get over the hump. South Carolina won the final two sets 25-21 and 25-23. Throughout the match, Vanderbilt finished with more kills and more assists than South Carolina.
Saturday was a day to remember for Vanderbilt fans. It all started with ESPN’s “College Gameday" making its return to Vanderbilt’s campus for the first time since 2008. It was an energetic crowd that was ready to see its football team take on No. 15 Missouri in the afternoon. With four of five cast members of the show picking Vanderbilt to win the game, including lifelong fan and celebrity comedian Nate Bargatze, the Commodores proved 80 percent of the gameday crew right later on Saturday.
Vanderbilt took out Missouri 17-10 in a game that proved the Commodores could win a game when nothing seemed to go their way. At the end of the day it was a strip by Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard and a short touchdown run from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia that got the Commodores over the top of the Tigers.
Vanderbilt’s win pushed it to 7-1 on the season with four games left in the regular season. Vanderbilt plays at Texas next week in a game that has serious postseason implications.
On the soccer field, Vanderbilt came up with another huge win as it went into Columbia and took down South Carolina 1-0 in the regular season finale. The win marked the Commodores fourth win against a ranked team this season.
The lone goal came from junior Sydney Watts, who gave Vanderbilt its 1-0 lead in the 17th minute off assists from Grace Freeman and Reagan Pentz. Watts’ goal was her 12th of the season, which is good for the most goals by a player in the SEC.
With the win, Vanderbilt clinched a bye in next week’s SEC Tournament. The Commodores will be in action in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament on Nov. 4.
Did You Notice?
In Orlando, Florida, Vanderbilt bowling finished in third place at Sacred Heart’s Destination Orlando event. The No. 3 Commodores took down No. 9 Louisiana Tech to finish off the weekend. Vanderbilt also beat No. 6 Arkansas State Sunday morning.
“Sunday was a better effort from a week ago. We competed really well, jumped out to a lead on Jacksonville State, but made a couple errors that let them back in the match,” head coach John Williamson said. “I think Avery [Domaguin] and Katelyn [Abigania] were really good today and made some quality shots when we needed to have them. We get a little time to work on some things before we go to Fort Worth in two weeks, so I’ll be looking forward to the continued progress the next time out.”
Vanderbilt bowling’s next trip is to Fort Worth, Texas for the Bulldog Classic on Nov. 7-9.
