Vanderbilt Basketball Signs Third Member of 2025 Class: The Anchor, May 30, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington announced the Chandler Bing as the third signee in the Class of 2025. Bing is a 6-foot-6 wing from Pace Academy in Atlanta.
“Chandler fits Vanderbilt and fits our basketball culture,” Byington said. “He is an exceptional student with high character, and he is just 17 years old, so his potential and future are very exciting. He has great size for his position, can shoot it and is very competitive. I have had great success coaching players from Atlanta and expect he will have a successful career at Vandy.”
Bing helped Pace Academy notch a 27-5 record and an appearance in the Georgia 4A state championship game averaging 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game last season.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. Wright State, Nashville, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
NCAA East Region First Round:
- Falcon Spearman broke the 100-meter school record, finishing in 13.03 seconds and in second in her heat to qualify for Saturday's quarterfinals.
- Devyn Parham finished the 100-meter hurdles in 13.26 seconds to advance.
- Santana Spearman finished the 100-meter hurdles in 13.36 seconds to advance as well.
- Julia Rosenberg finished the 1,500 meters first round race in 4:25.05
- Allyria McBride finished the 400-meter hurdles in 56.64 to advance
- Falcon Spearman finished in 57.64 seconds to advance.
- Madyson Wilson finished in 58.09 seconds to advance.
- Joy Moorer finished in 58.55 seconds but missed the cut.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women's basketball received a commitment from rising senior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda. Mwenentanda transfers in from Texas where she averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, along with assistant coaches Tim Beck and Steve Gregory are confirmed for EA Sports College Football 26.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
92 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“A good teacher creates an environment which allows the student to succeed.”- Bill Parcells
Check Us Out On:
TwitteR/X
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Threads
Blue Sky