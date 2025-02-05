Vanderbilt Bowler Named CUSA Bowler of the Month
Vanderbilt is off to a great start to the 2025 season. The Commodores have posted a 41-10 record since the season began last November. Most recently, the Commodores took home first place in the Prairie View A&M, which included a 4-0 win against defending NCAA Champion Jacksonville State.
Vanderbilt graduate student Isabel Allen won the tournament MVP award and was named the Conference USA Co-Bowler of the Month for January on Wednesday.
At the Prairie View A&M Invitational in Arlington, Texas, Allen posted the highest individual average with 240. She bowled games of 235, 268, 236, 267, 233 and 201. Her 240 average is the third-highest tournament average in Vanderbilt’s history.
The casual bowlers among us (and if you’re reading this, you probably fit that category) would love to bowl a 201 game (this writer included) and that was Allen’s worst game of the tournament. Most of us will never know what its like to bowl a 260 game and she did it twice.
It’s an amazing accomplishment and if Allen and the rest of the Commodores continue on their current path, they might be raising a trophy at the end of the season.
Vanderbilt has the highest RPI in the nation. It’s .640 is .012 higher than second-place Jacksonville State. The Commodores have posted a .804 winning percentage while playing the fifth-hardest schedule (.595 strength of schedule rating).
Allen and the rest of the Vanderbilt bowling team return to the lanes Friday when they compete in the Storm Flyer Classic in Lockport, Illinois.