Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Bowler Named CUSA Bowler of the Month

After posting one of the highest tournament averages in program history, Vanderbilt's Isabel Allen receives a big honor from Conference USA.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's bowling team is off to a fantastic start to the 2024-25 season and, if they keep playing the same way, there'll be a big celebration at the end of the season.
Vanderbilt's bowling team is off to a fantastic start to the 2024-25 season and, if they keep playing the same way, there'll be a big celebration at the end of the season. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vanderbilt is off to a great start to the 2025 season. The Commodores have posted a 41-10 record since the season began last November. Most recently, the Commodores took home first place in the Prairie View A&M, which included a 4-0 win against defending NCAA Champion Jacksonville State.

Vanderbilt graduate student Isabel Allen won the tournament MVP award and was named the Conference USA Co-Bowler of the Month for January on Wednesday.

At the Prairie View A&M Invitational in Arlington, Texas, Allen posted the highest individual average with 240. She bowled games of 235, 268, 236, 267, 233 and 201. Her 240 average is the third-highest tournament average in Vanderbilt’s history.

The casual bowlers among us (and if you’re reading this, you probably fit that category) would love to bowl a 201 game (this writer included) and that was Allen’s worst game of the tournament. Most of us will never know what its like to bowl a 260 game and she did it twice.

It’s an amazing accomplishment and if Allen and the rest of the Commodores continue on their current path, they might be raising a trophy at the end of the season.

Vanderbilt has the highest RPI in the nation. It’s .640 is .012 higher than second-place Jacksonville State. The Commodores have posted a .804 winning percentage while playing the fifth-hardest schedule (.595 strength of schedule rating).

Allen and the rest of the Vanderbilt bowling team return to the lanes Friday when they compete in the Storm Flyer Classic in Lockport, Illinois.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Other Sports