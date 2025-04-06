Vanderbilt Falls in NCAA Regional Final: The Anchor, April 6, 2025
Vanderbilt’s run at another national bowling championship came to an end in heart-breaking fashion.
After beating Fairleigh Dickinson to advance to the NCAA Regional Final against Wichita State. The Shockers won the traditional game 1,031-928 in the traditional game. Wichita State opened with a 202-181 win, to which the Commodores responded with a 202-173 win of their own. The Shockers took a one-pin lead in Game 3 and held on to take the match 1,044-1,002.
“I felt like it was a fairly well-played game across the board,” coach John Williamson said. “I felt like in the beginning we might have been a touch firm with our shots. We left a lot of nine-counts that were striking this morning, which I think probably made the difference in the traditional game. And then the Baker game I thought was well-played by both teams. We had a couple of missed-makables and splits, but Wichita State played pretty well, and they were able to do it.”
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Soccer: Vanderbilt vs. Samford, 2 p.m.
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at No. 18 South Carolina, Noon
Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Bowling: Wichita State 2, Vanderbilt 0; Vanderbilt 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0 at NCAA Regional Tournament
Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Florida Relays
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Mason Rudolph Championship, 3rd place
Lacrosse: Vanderbilt 12, Temple 11
Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Ole Miss 0
Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt 3, Florida 2
