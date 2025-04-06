Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Falls in NCAA Regional Final: The Anchor, April 6, 2025

Vanderbilt's bowling team had its season come to an end in the NCAA Regional final on Saturday against Wichita State.
Vanderbilt’s run at another national bowling championship came to an end in heart-breaking fashion.

After beating Fairleigh Dickinson to advance to the NCAA Regional Final against Wichita State. The Shockers won the traditional game 1,031-928 in the traditional game. Wichita State opened with a 202-181 win, to which the Commodores responded with a 202-173 win of their own. The Shockers took a one-pin lead in Game 3 and held on to take the match 1,044-1,002.

“I felt like it was a fairly well-played game across the board,” coach John Williamson said. “I felt like in the beginning we might have been a touch firm with our shots. We left a lot of nine-counts that were striking this morning, which I think probably made the difference in the traditional game. And then the Baker game I thought was well-played by both teams. We had a couple of missed-makables and splits, but Wichita State played pretty well, and they were able to do it.”

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Soccer: Vanderbilt vs. Samford, 2 p.m.

Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at No. 18 South Carolina, Noon

Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN+

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Bowling: Wichita State 2, Vanderbilt 0; Vanderbilt 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0 at NCAA Regional Tournament

Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Florida Relays

Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Mason Rudolph Championship, 3rd place

Lacrosse: Vanderbilt 12, Temple 11

Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Ole Miss 0

Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt 3, Florida 2

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

147 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“Our opportunity is to set high standards in terms of the student as athlete and … still perform well on the athletic playing field.”

Gordon Gee

