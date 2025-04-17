Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Finishes 15th at SEC Championship Tournament: The Anchor, April 17, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's women's golf team finished in 15th place at the 2025 SEC Women's Golf Championship on Wednesday.
Vanderbilt's women's golf team finished in 15th place at the 2025 SEC Women's Golf Championship on Wednesday. / Vanderbilt Athletics

Vanderbilt was unable to overcome it’s low second round score and ended the 2025 SEC Championship in 15th place with a 10-over par final score.

The Commodores scored a 290 score in Wednesday’s final round with Ava Merrill posting a team-best 1-under par. Tillie Claggett was second with a 1-over par score and made two birdies on the back nine to end the tournament on a high note.

Angelina Tolentino posted a 74 final score, Sara Im posted a 76 and Lynn Lim rounded out the Commodores’ scoring with an 81.

The Commodores’ season isn’t over, though. Vanderbilt will learn its NCAA tournament fate next Wednesday at noon on Golf Channel. The 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship is scheduled to begin May 16 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in San Diego, Calif.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.

Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt, at SEC Championships, TBA

Baseball: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship

Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.

Lacrosse: Vanderbilt 20, Lindenwood 6

Men’s Tennis: No. 38 Alabama 4, No. 43 Vanderbilt 3

Doubles
1. #22 Nezar/Andrii Zimnokh (Alabama) def. #35 Nathan Cox/Ross 6-4
2. Panarin/Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) def. Roan Jones/Kriznik 6-1
3. Ruger/Charlap (Vanderbilt) def. Foster/Aguiard 7-6 (2)

Singles
1. #79 Jones (Alabama) def. #88 Panarin 6-3, 6-4
2. Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) def. Zimnokh 6-2, 7-6 (5)
3. Aguiard (Alabama) def. Cox 6-3, 7-6 (5)
4. Kriznik (Alabama) def. Ross 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-2
5. Nezar (Alabama) def. Ruger 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
6. Coquelin (Vanderbilt) vs. Carlos Gimenez Perez 6-4, 6-4

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

135 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

[On scoring 105 points against Bethel in 1912] “Naturally, it makes the Commodores look pretty good on paper to say that they opened the season by breaking a record with only two week’s practice, much of which was done in very hot weather and before a number of the varsity men had arrived. Nevertheless, it was not a great victory. Bethel was lamentably weak on defense on the offense they did come within hailing distance of a first down. But for all that, some of those Bethel men, notably Captain Cody, played gritty football. Their main trouble was lack of unity in action. They were not well trained along football lines, although physically, they seemed never to be in distress.”

The Tennessean

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Other Sports