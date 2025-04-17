Vanderbilt Finishes 15th at SEC Championship Tournament: The Anchor, April 17, 2025
Vanderbilt was unable to overcome it’s low second round score and ended the 2025 SEC Championship in 15th place with a 10-over par final score.
The Commodores scored a 290 score in Wednesday’s final round with Ava Merrill posting a team-best 1-under par. Tillie Claggett was second with a 1-over par score and made two birdies on the back nine to end the tournament on a high note.
Angelina Tolentino posted a 74 final score, Sara Im posted a 76 and Lynn Lim rounded out the Commodores’ scoring with an 81.
The Commodores’ season isn’t over, though. Vanderbilt will learn its NCAA tournament fate next Wednesday at noon on Golf Channel. The 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship is scheduled to begin May 16 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in San Diego, Calif.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.
Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt, at SEC Championships, TBA
Baseball: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship
Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.
Lacrosse: Vanderbilt 20, Lindenwood 6
Men’s Tennis: No. 38 Alabama 4, No. 43 Vanderbilt 3
Doubles
1. #22 Nezar/Andrii Zimnokh (Alabama) def. #35 Nathan Cox/Ross 6-4
2. Panarin/Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) def. Roan Jones/Kriznik 6-1
3. Ruger/Charlap (Vanderbilt) def. Foster/Aguiard 7-6 (2)
Singles
1. #79 Jones (Alabama) def. #88 Panarin 6-3, 6-4
2. Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) def. Zimnokh 6-2, 7-6 (5)
3. Aguiard (Alabama) def. Cox 6-3, 7-6 (5)
4. Kriznik (Alabama) def. Ross 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-2
5. Nezar (Alabama) def. Ruger 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
6. Coquelin (Vanderbilt) vs. Carlos Gimenez Perez 6-4, 6-4
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
135 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
[On scoring 105 points against Bethel in 1912] “Naturally, it makes the Commodores look pretty good on paper to say that they opened the season by breaking a record with only two week’s practice, much of which was done in very hot weather and before a number of the varsity men had arrived. Nevertheless, it was not a great victory. Bethel was lamentably weak on defense on the offense they did come within hailing distance of a first down. But for all that, some of those Bethel men, notably Captain Cody, played gritty football. Their main trouble was lack of unity in action. They were not well trained along football lines, although physically, they seemed never to be in distress.”- The Tennessean