How to Watch: No. 19 Vanderbilt Hosts No. 5 Georgia

Even though its pitchers had a rough couple of outings last weekend, No. 19 Vanderbilt’s strength still lies with its pitching staff.
The Commodores still rank inside the top 10 nationally in several pitching categories, including No. 8 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.96) and No. 4 in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9). They also haven’t allowed many home runs this season with only 33 in 37 games (.89 per game).
That’ll get tested this weekend against the nation’s leader in home runs, No. 5 Georgia. The Bulldogs have hit 100 total home runs and a nation’s best 2.6 per game. They also just won a pair of games against No. 2 Arkansas last weekend, a team that swept the Commodores at Hawkins Field.
The Commodores have also thrown a combined 418 strikeouts and have four pitchers with 40 or more strikeouts (two with 55 or more). Georgia batters are averaging 8.64 strikeouts per game and 5.94 walks per game.
The big question will be if last weekend’s first-inning struggles were an anomaly or a sign of what’s to come (take away those two innings and we could be writing about Vanderbilt’s sweep at Oklahoma instead). If it was a one-time occurrence, the Commodores will have a chance. If not, we may see some balls fly over that left field wall.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Tuesday’s midweek game between the Commodores and Bulldogs:
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (33-6, 10-5 SEC) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (27-10, 8-7 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Thursday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 127-123
Last time out, Commodores: def. Lipscomb, 5-4 (10 innings)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 5-2