Vanderbilt Hurdler Breaks Program Record at Music City Challenge: The Anchor, February 16, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores track and field team closed out the regular indoor track season over the weekend. The Commodores saw nine different athletes set top 10 program performances but it was Falon Spearman who joined Julia Rosenberg in setting new program records.
Rosenberg set a new record in the mile on Friday. Spearman joined her by setting a new 60-meter program record by running in 8.18 seconds after coming .02 seconds from breaking the record last weekend at the East Coast Invitational.
“The timing of the meet allowed the coaches and athletes to pull everything together,” director of cross country and track and field Althea Thomas said in a statement. “The results showed what we’re capable of, how the plan we have is perfect for the timing of the personal and season bests, school top 10s and records and rankings in the SEC.”
Vanderbilt track and field will take a week off before heading to College Station, Texas, for the SEC Indoor Championships Feb. 27 to March 1.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Bowling: Vanderbilt at Mid-Winter Classic, 8:10 a.m. CT, Jonesboro, Ark.
- Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. UC Irvine, 1 p.m., Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.
- Lacrosse: Vanderbilt at No. 23 Denver, 1 p.m., Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium, Denver
- Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt at Auburn, 3 p.m., Neville Arena, Auburn, Ala. SEC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Men's Basketball: No. 5 Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 76
- Bowling: No 2 Vanderbilt defeated No. 3 Jacksonville State, No. 10 Maryville and Sam Houston on Day 2 of the Mid-Winter Classic.
- Baseball: No. 24 Nebraska 6, No.16 Vanderbilt 4
Did You Notice?
- The Vanderbilt Commodores football program showed how in love they are with the work by showing the public their Valentine's Day workout program.
RJ Austin got the scoring going for Vanderbilt going on Saturday night for the Commodores with a solo home run. It's Austin's first home run of the season.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
196 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“You are about to be put through an ordeal which will show the staff that’s in you. What a glorious chance you have.”- Dan McGugin