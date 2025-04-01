Vanderbilt Looks To Spark Bats Against Hilltoppers: The Anchor, April 1, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team is back in action on Tuesday as they welcome the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Vanderbilt looks to get its bats going after getting swept and putting up only seven total runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend.
Vanderbilt center fielder RJ Austin has struggled in SEC play, batting .176, and only got two hits in 12 at-bats over the weekend. Austin's had a hit in all seven midweek games, going 9 of 22 in such contests.
The Commodores look to get going against the Hilltoppers before traveling to Gainseville for a series against the Florida Gators.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn. 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
No Vanderbilt athletics on Monday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt football is back in action this week as the program has two more weeks until it's annual Black and Gold Spring Game
Fans arriving early to tonight's 6 p.m. baseball game will receive a free VandyBoys Hawaiian shirt. The Commodores are undefeated in midweek games and temperatures are projected for the high 60's for tonight's contest against Western Kentucky.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
152
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Here at Vanderbilt, we have some scars, but we also have stars!”- Dan McGugin