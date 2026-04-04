Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Gears Up For Second Round of Weekend: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s golf will look to keep pursuing the top of the leaderboard at the Mason Rudolph Championship on the right foot Saturday as the Commodores take the course for the second round.

Going into Saturday, Vanderbilt sits in third place on the team leaderboard with a score of 2-under. Sophomore Ryan Downes and freshman Jon Ed Steed led the way for the Commodores on the first day of the event. The two are tied for fifth place on the player leaderboard as they each scored 2-under par 69 in the first round.

“I’m proud of how the guys finished the round strong, which should help us have some momentum heading into tomorrow,” said head coach Scott Limbaugh. “Ryan and Jon Ed played solid rounds and looked in control of their games all day, which was good for our team. There are a lot of things we have to clean up in the next couple of days, and it really comes down to having consistent focus and attention.”

Vanderbilt currently sits behind two SEC foes in Auburn at 10-under and Tennessee at 4-under on the team leaderboard. But with two days still to go, there is plenty of time for the Commodores to win a tournament championship.

The second round of the Mason Rudolph Championship tees off at 8 a.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

14 days

The Anchor: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Vanderbilt bowling sophomore Sydney Bohn and senior Victoria Varano were awarded the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal, per the conference’s announcement. The medal is given to student-athletes that achieve a GPA of 3.75 or higher.

Three-star offensive lineman recruit Luke Burger visited Vanderbilt during the week and attended Vanderbilt football’s spring practice. The Chattanooga, Tennessee native posted a picture on Twitter/X of himself with offensive tackles coach Jeff Nady.

Vanderbilt bowling advanced to the Rochester Regional Final after the Commodores beat Dominican and Sam Houston State in the first two days of the NCAA Tournament.

Friday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball lost to No. 20 Texas A&M (Game 2) 8-4.

Vanderbilt baseball lost to No. 20 Texas A&M (Game 3) 12–0.

Saturday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Mason Rudolph Championship, Day 2 at 8 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt lacrosse vs. East Carolina, 12 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis at No. 16 South Carolina, 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Florida Relays, Day 2.

Vanderbilt bowling at the Rochester Regional, NCAA Tournament, Day 2.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“No matter where you are or how you're feeling, I pray that God grants you joy in the small things around you, love with the people around you, and gratitude for it all!” Chantelle Andersono

We’ll Leave You With This…

COY 🤝 ACOY



Congratulations to @SheaRalph & @kdemillionaire for being named the WBCA Head & Assistant Coaches of the Year 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tY6gK9dtYA — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) April 3, 2026