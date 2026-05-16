What This Year's SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket Looks Like

The final day of the SEC baseball regular season finished up Saturday with all 16 teams putting a bow on the 2026 regular season and turning their focus to the college baseball postseason.

The next stop for Vanderbilt and the rest of the SEC is Hoover, Alabama at the SEC Baseball Tournament. With a SEC record of 14-16, Vanderbilt will play on the first day of next week’s tournament.

Here is a final look at the SEC baseball standings, the tournament matchups and the SEC Tournament schedule.

Final SEC Baseball Standings

Georgia (23-7)** Texas (19-10)** Texas A&M (18-11)** Alabama (18-12)** Florida (18-12)* Auburn (17-13)* Arkansas (17-13)* Mississippi State (16-14)* Ole Miss (15-15) Tennessee (15-15) Oklahoma (14-16) Vanderbilt (14-16) Kentucky (13-17) LSU (9-21) South Carolina (7-23) Missouri (6-24)

(**= teams with a double-bye, *= teams with a single-bye)

Here are the day-by-day matchups and the full schedule for this year’s SEC Baseball Tournament.

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1: 16 Missouri vs. 9 Ole Miss 9:30 a.m. CT

Game 2: 13 Kentucky vs. 12 Vanderbilt, 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1

Game 3: 15 South Carolina vs. 10 Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. CT

Game 4: 14 LSU vs. 11 Oklahoma, 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 3

Wednesday, May 20

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. 8 Mississippi State, 9:30 a.m. CT

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. 5 Florida, 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. 7 Arkansas, 4:30 p.m. CT

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. 6 Auburn, 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 7

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. 1 Georgia, 3 p.m. CT

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. 4 Alabama, 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 9

Friday, May 22

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. 2 Texas, 3 p.m. CT

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. 3 Texas A&M, 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 11

Saturday, May 23

Semifinal Game 1: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 12 p.m. CT

Semifinal Game 2: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 35 minutes following the conclusion of Semifinal Game 1

Sunday, May 24

SEC Baseball Tournament Championship: Winner of Semifinal Game 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal Game 2, 1 p.m. CT

SEC Tournament Bracket

The official 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket:



🔗 https://t.co/N7VfO29Px5 pic.twitter.com/S6grtDtCIf — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 16, 2026

Vanderbilt’s first round matchup against Kentucky is a rematch of the three-game series the two teams played in Lexington a month ago. The Commodores lost the series-opening game on a walkoff grand slam, but battled back to win the Saturday and Sunday games to take the series.

Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament fate all depends on how it performs in Hoover next week. More than likely, it will have to win four games and make it to Sunday’s championship game to give itself a good case to be one of the final teams in the tournament field and even that may not be enough.

The Commodores are going to have to take it one at a time, but they may need to win the tournament to extend its regional streak to 20 seasons in a row.

Vanderbilt seems to be feeling some pressure, but it cannot afford to play tight. Rather it needs to play with house money and treat every game like a playoff game.

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