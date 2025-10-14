Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Has Strong Start to Week: The Anchor
No. 3 Vanderbilt men’s golf got off to a nice start to its week at The Bryson Invitational.
The Commodores are in first place on the team leaderboard after the first round of the event. Vanderbilt finished Monday at 10-under in the first 18 holes of the tournament.
On the player leaderboard, Vanderbilt has four guys in the top 20. Leading the way is junior Chase Nevins, who sits in a tie for second place with a score of 4-under. His score at the end of the first round was his best for a round this season. Vanderbilt is holding its lead right ahead of No. 21 Wake Forest and Kansas.
“I was proud of the guys coming out ready to roll and getting off to a strong start this morning,” Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh said. “It was pretty windy today, and I thought the course was a good test, which is good preparation for things we will see later in the spring. It was important for us to have all five guys in it today, and that will be important going forward. Chase gave us a big lift today and led the team in a positive way. Wells was solid from start to finish as well, as he looked comfortable in today’s conditions.”
Senior Wells Williams is in a tie for 11th at 3-under and sophomore Ryan Downes is not too far behind as he is tied for 14th at the end of the first round with a score of 2-under.
The Commodores will be back out on the course for the second round of the event bright and early Tuesday morning as they tee off between 8:40-9:20 a.m. CT.
“Today was a good start, and we need to bring the same focus and excitement tomorrow that we had today,” Limbaugh said. “We have two days of the fall season left, so we need to have some fun and take some pride in finishing strong.”
Vanderbilt men’s tennis sophomore Pablo Matinez Gomez earned a singles co-championship at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships in West Lafayette, Indiana. It is Vanderbilt’s first NCAA qualifier of the fall season.
