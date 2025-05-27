Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Season Comes To An End, Finishes T-13th at NCAA Championships: The Anchor, May 27, 2025
The 2024-2025 season came to an end Monday for No. 16 Vanderbilt men’s golf as the Commodores missed the cut for the final eight teams, finishing tied for 13th with BYU at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships with a score of 18-over.
Vanderbilt missed the cut for the quarterfinal round by seven strokes. The Commodores entered the tournament as the No. 13-seed and shot 3-over for the second straight round.
“Coming into today, we just wanted to have a chance coming down the stretch, and I’m super proud of our guys because they had that chance,” said Thomas F. Roush, M.D., and Family Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Head Coach Scott Limbaugh. “We were in the moment and able to block out the outside noise. We had a chance to advance, and I’m proud of that. Wells had an outstanding close to his season by going 5-under and posting the low round of the day. Our guys fought all week. We’re not advancing this year, but what these student-athletes gave to each other and Vanderbilt golf in this NCAA run was pretty special.”
Junior Wells Williams had one of the best rounds by a Commodore at the NCAA Championships, as he carded 5-under 67 to post the lowest score in Round 4. His 5-under par is the second-lowest 18-hole score vs. par at an NCAA Championship in program history and was the fourth Commodore golfer to ever score a 5-under or lower in a single round at the NCAA Championships.
“He was big for our team today,” Limbaugh said of Williams. “To play a round like that, under the gun, was outstanding to watch. He trusted himself, played fast, and had conviction about what he was doing today. He was handling himself the right way. He had two under-par rounds for us this week, and to have him coming back as a clear-cut leader for us should be exciting.”
The leader on the team, senior Jackson Van Paris finished his career at Vanderbilt shooting 5-under and finished tied for 44th on the player leaderboard. After the finish round, Limbaugh showed his appreciation toward Van Paris and the rest of the senior class
“I’m so thankful for what JVP has given this program for the last four years,” stated Limbaugh. “I’m so thankful for his family. This senior class, with him and Gordon Sargent, set the bar super high for our program,” Limgbaugh said.
No games scheduled today
Vanderbilt women's basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced the addition of Aalyah Del Rosario, who transfers to the Commodores after a two-year stint at LSU. The 6-6 center has two years of eligibility remaining in her collegiate career. Del Rosario was selected to the All-SEC freshman team during the 2023-2024 season, where she played behind Angel Reese and Aneesh Morrow.
95 days
“We’d better do our homework. And homework means winning.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant