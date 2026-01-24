Vanderbilt Men’s Tennis Gets Comeback Win: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s tennis had itself a good afternoon Friday as it went to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the ITA Kickoff Weekend and took down North Carolina 4-3.

North Carolina earned the doubles point to start the match by taking two of the three doubles matchups. Nathan Cox and Hugo Coquelin were the only duo to get a victory for Vanderbilt in the doubles portion.

In singles, Vanderbilt fell down 2-0 in the match after losing the first singles matches, but came back to tie the match after Cox took down Logan Zapp of North Carolina (6-3, 6-2) and Vanderbilt’s Danil Panarin beat Ian Mayew (6-2, 6-2).

Then, Vanderbilt took a 3-2 lead after Pablo Martinez Gomez beat Chris Xu in two sets (6-2, 6-3), giving Vanderbilt its first lead of the day. Coquelin was defeated by North Carolina’s Constantinos Djakouris in two sets (6-3, 6-2). It set up an all or nothing singles match between Vanderbilt’s Hoyoung Roh and North Carolina’s Roan Jones.

In the end, it was Roh who beat Jones in two sets (6-3, 6-4) and gave Vanderbilt the match point to stay undefeated in the early going this spring.

“This was a really good college tennis match today,” Vanderbilt men’s tennis head coach Scott Brown said. “It had everything that’s great about college tennis. The two teams got loud for their players, especially at the end when it came down to No. 2 singles. The players left everything on the court. Both teams were supporting their teammates, and it was just a really good atmosphere to be a part of. This was what we love the most about college tennis.”

Today’s Commodores Schedule

No. 15 Vanderbilt men’s basketball at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. Wake Forest/Virginia Tech.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Notre Dame (neutral site in Ann Arbor, Michigan).

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat North Carolina 4-3.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s game at Mississippi State was moved up from 5 p.m. CT to 11 a.m. CT due to the inclement weather forecast. With a winter storm projected to affect millions of Americans across the south and into the north, Vanderbilt’s game in Starkville is one of the latest ones to be moved up to an earlier time. The game will now be televised on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt is looking to bounce back off its three-game losing streak. The Commodores were 16-0, but their three consecutive losses since then dropped them to 3-3 in the SEC.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

20 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I remember Bear Bryant saying how disappointed he was that he brought Alabama in for the game as a contender for the national championship and lost to Vanderbilt. I thought, well, thanks Bear! Beating a Bear Bryant team is something you always remember.” Bob Asher

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: