Vanderbilt Soccer Beats Louisville: The Anchor

Vanderbilt soccer got off to a 2-0 start to its season Sunday night with a 2-0 win over Louisville.
The Commodores got two quick goals in the first half and did not look back. Olivia Stafford got the scoring started off in the 13th minute off an assist from Mary Beth McLaughlin. In the 19th minute, Courtney Jones found her way on the scoreboard again with an unassisted goal to make it 2-0 early.
Vanderbilt refused to let Louisville gain much momentum through the game. The Commodores outshot Louisville 4-3 in the first half, but the Cardinals outshot Vanderbilt 10-4 in the second half. Just three of Louisville’s 13 shot attempts were shots on goal while four of Vanderbilt’s eight shot attempts were shots on goal.
Though Louisville gave themselves scoring chances, the Vanderbilt defense was too much. Goaltender Sara Wojdelko came up with three critical saves in 90 minutes as she helped her team win its second consecutive game to start the season.
Sunday’s shutout marks the second consecutive season where Vanderbilt has shut out its opponents through the first two games of the season.
Vanderbilt will look to start the season 3-0 as the Commodores travel to Cookeville to take on Tennessee Tech on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streaming on ESPN+.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
