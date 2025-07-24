Vanderbilt Soccer Finds New Assistant Coach: The Anchor
A new face has been added to Vanderbilt soccer’s coaching staff. Vanderbilt head coach Darren Ambrose hired Calum Langdale as an assistant coach Monday. Langdale will primarily help coach the goalies. Langdale comes to the Vanderbilt coaching staff after being an assistant coach at Arkansas State.
“Calum is a highly driven, upcoming and talented coach,” Ambrose said. “He excels in developing goalkeepers and his professionalism on and off the field has been extremely apparent since the moment I met him. He has a bright mind and is committed to the development of both people and athletes, which is why he is a good fit for our staff. He will bring a positive energy and create a first-class training and development environment for our goalkeepers.”
Arkansas State finished in the top 70 in college soccer in all goalkeeping statistical categories, including being 11th in the nation in save percentage at 0.854. The Redwolves also were 54th in saves per game and 65th in shutouts.
“I’m honored to join a program with such a strong tradition of success and a clear vision for the future,” Langdale said. “Coach Ambrose has consistently shown what it means to compete at the highest level and I’m excited to contribute to that winning culture. It is clear Vandy is a special place and I look forward to accomplishing things that have never been done here.”
