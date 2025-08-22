Vanderbilt Soccer Gets Third Win With Victory Over Tennessee Tech: The Anchor
Vanderbilt soccer’s hot start to the 2025 season continued Thursday night as the Commodores thrashed Tennessee Tech 6-0.
Vanderbilt got off to an early lead midway through the first half with a goal from Susanna Soderman assisted by Sydney Watts just after the 26-minute mark. Fifteen minutes later, Maci Teater made it 2-0 right before halftime with an unassisted goal.
That was just the start of the stellar offensive performance from Vanderbilt. In the second half, Sydney Watts tore apart the Tennessee Tech defenders with two goals just 62 seconds apart from each other to put the game out of reach.
Watts was not the only one who scored multiple goals Thursday night. In the later stages of the second half Olivia Stafford scored two goals 15 minutes apart to put the Commodores up 6-0. Both of Stafford’s goals were assisted by Teater.
Stafford led the team with six shots on net during the game while Watts finished with three shots on goal.
Defensively, the Commodores shut down Tennessee Tech all night. Tennessee Tech recorded just two shots on goal during the game and both of them did not occur until the final 34 minutes of the game. Vanderbilt played starting goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko for the first 56 minutes, but later was subbed out for Alexa Gianoplus for the final 34 minutes. Gianoplus saved both of Tennessee Tech’s shots on goal.
After winning its first two games last week, Vanderbilt jumped up to No. 11 in the rankings. Now at 3-0, the Commodores will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Memphis Tigers on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be steamed on ESPN+.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt’s cross country schedule was revealed Wednesday night. The Commodores’ start their season in Nashville at the Belmont Opener on Aug. 29.
Vanderbilt will also go to Missouri twice this season on Sept. 26 for the Gans Creek Classic and Oct. 18 for Pre-Nationals. The day before Pre-Nationals, Vanderbilt will take a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the Crimson Classic on Oct. 17.
The 2025 SEC Cross Country Championships take place in enemy territory in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 31.
In Vanderbilt lacrosse, freshman Gabby Putnam was named on the Women’s Lacrosse Power 100 Freshman Rankings. Putnam was named as the No. 38 best freshman ahead of the 2026 season.
“Gabby is one of the most dynamic players in this recruiting class,” said associate head coach Jill Kendall. “She has a relentless work ethic and is ready to compete at the highest level. Her stick skills are exceptional, her field vision is elite, and her speed in transition makes her so difficult to defend. I am so excited to see her in black and gold this year!”
