Vanderbilt Soccer Moves Onto Sweet 16 With Win Over Clemson
NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt soccer kept its season alive in a thrilling 3-2 double overtime win over Clemson in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Clemson struck first in the first minute of the game. After a Vanderbilt penalty, the Tigers were awarded a penalty kick 49 seconds into the game and Renee Lyles of Clemson took full advantage, giving her team 1-0 lead with a goal in the bottom left of the net.
The two teams waged a scrappy game together as Vanderbilt was able to get a couple of scoring chances late in the second half, but were unable to capitalize.
The Commodores continue their pressure on offense. After generating 10 shots in the first half, the first shot in the second was the one that put Vanderbilt on the board and tied the game at 1-1 by none other than its leading scorer Sydney Watts.
Then just 100 seconds later, the Commodores took advantage of a corner kick as Mary Beth McLaughlin scored her second goal of the season with a strike that went into the top left corner of the goal. Both goals this season have been scored in Vanderbilt’s two NCAA Tournament games. After Vanderbilt took the 2-1 lead, it also took the momentum with them.
But Clemson fought back. A Vanderbilt foul gave Clemson another penalty kick and the Tigers scored again, tying the game at 2-2 with 25 minutes remaining in regulation. Again, Vanderbilt had chances to score late in the second half, including a shot that went off the crossbar, but the Commodores could not cash in.
Vanderbilt outshot Clemson 15-6 in regulation and 6-3 in shots on goal.
As a result, the game went into overtime. The first overtime period was marked by a few scoring chances for Vanderbilt. The Commodores dominated time of possession and kept the ball on Clemson’s side of the field for the majority of the period, but could not score.
In the second overtime, Adysen Armenta got the ball from the top of the goalie box and kicked the ball from right to left and rolled back the Clemson goalie for the game-winning goal. It was her first goal since Aug. 29 against Yale. The Vanderbilt win also marked its fourth come-from-behind victory and its first at home.
“Incredibly proud of the fight. At halftime, we talked about the need to show up and to push the tempo of the game. And all year, when we asked something of this team, they have responded, no matter what. They didn't lose their heads when we went down a goal. They showed the character that they have,” Vanderbilt soccer head coach Darren Ambrose said.
Up next, Vanderbilt takes on LSU in the Sweet 16 for the third time this season Monday afternoon for the right to go to the Elite 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT