Vanderbilt Soccer Takes Down Auburn: The Anchor
Vanderbilt soccer picked up a home win Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over Auburn.
Vanderbilt got off to a fast start offensively with the lone goal in the game coming from Sydney Watts off an assist from Olivia Stafford and Maci Teater in the 13th minute.
After that, Vanderbilt and Auburn fought tooth and nail the rest of the game. But it was the Commodores’ defense that was the highlight of the game. Auburn managed six shots on goal, but goalie Sara Wojdelko came up clutch by saving all six of them.
Vanderbilt’s offense produced 11 total shots compared to 10 from Auburn, but only three of the Commodores’ shots were in net. The win marked Vanderbilt’s second win in its last three games.
Up next, Vanderbilt heads to Lexington for a date with Kentucky on Sunday. The game is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at Coach Bouldin Shootout, Oct. 3-5
Vanderbilt women’s golf at Ron Moore Invitational, Oct. 3-5
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Oklahoma, Friday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+
Vanderbilt swimming vs. North Florida, Saturday at 11 a.m.
No. 16 Vanderbilt football at No. 10 Alabama, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC
Vanderbilt soccer at Kentucky, Sunday at 12 p.m. on SEC Network+
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Arkansas, Sunday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt football is 5-0 for the first time since 2008 and for just the second time in the last 80 years as it heads to Tuscaloosa for a rematch with No. 10 Alabama. ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be in town as the Commodores game with the Crimson Tide is the featured game of the week.
It is just the second time ever that Vanderbilt has been involved in the show’s gameday site. The only other time occurred in 2008, where the show went to Nashville for Vanderbilt’s game against Auburn. The Commodores won that game 14-13.
Vanderbilt and Alabama are meeting in a ranked matchup for the first time since 1937 and it is just the fourth time ever that Vanderbilt has been ranked heading into a game against the Crimson Tide.
Commodores Quote of The Day
[On the 2008 win over Auburn with College GameDay on campus:]“I don’t know where this one ranks. Back when Dan McGugin was the coach, his teams beat teams 150-0.”- Bobby Johnson